Who is Kyle Diamantas? FDA food chief likely to lead agency after Marty Makary's exit

Kyle Diamantas is expected to take over leadership of the US Food and Drug Administration in an acting capacity following the resignation of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, Reuters said citing two sources familiar with the situation.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday (May 12) that Makary was stepping down. Makary had a turbulent tenure marked by mounting criticism, political pressure, and disputes over vaccines, vaping products, and drug approvals.

“Marty is a terrific guy, but he's going to go on and he's going to lead a good life. He was having some difficulty,” Trump told reporters.

Diamantas currently leads FDA food division

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Kyle Diamantas and why is he taking over the FDA? ⌵ Kyle Diamantas is expected to serve as the acting head of the US Food and Drug Administration following the resignation of Commissioner Marty Makary. He currently leads the FDA's Human Foods Program as Deputy Commissioner for Food. 2 What was Marty Makary's tenure as FDA Commissioner like? ⌵ Marty Makary's tenure as FDA Commissioner was marked by internal upheaval, political pressure, and criticism regarding vaccine approvals, vaping products, and drug reviews. His departure followed disputes with various groups including anti-abortion organizations and vaping industry executives. 3 What is Kyle Diamantas's background before joining the FDA? ⌵ Before joining the FDA, Kyle Diamantas was a partner at the international law firm Jones Day, where he advised food and beverage clients on regulatory and compliance matters. His experience includes FDA regulations, food safety compliance, and federal legislation. 4 How is Kyle Diamantas viewed by the food industry? ⌵ Industry officials generally view Kyle Diamantas as knowledgeable and pragmatic, making him easier to work with compared to some previous FDA leaders. He has also established relationships with various stakeholders in the food industry and regulatory bodies. 5 What led to Marty Makary's resignation from the FDA? ⌵ Marty Makary's resignation followed mounting criticism from conservative activists, anti-abortion groups, vaping lobbyists, and pharmaceutical companies. Issues included delays in reviewing the abortion pill mifepristone, restrictions on flavored vaping products, and disputes over vaccine approvals.

Diamantas currently serves as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food, overseeing the agency’s Human Foods Program.

In that role, he supervises the FDA’s food safety, nutrition, inspections, investigations, and regulatory operations tied to human food products in the United States.

The position gives him broad authority over:

-Food safety policy

-Resource allocation

-Regulatory enforcement

-Risk-prioritisation strategies

-Emergency food response operations

Diamantas also oversees food-related activities within the FDA’s Office of Inspections and Investigations.

As the agency’s top food official, he acts as a liaison between the FDA, the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House, foreign governments, and international organisations on food-related policy matters.

Lawyer with industry and regulatory background Before joining the FDA, Diamantas worked as a partner at the international law firm Jones Day, where he advised food and beverage industry clients on regulatory and compliance matters.

He previously worked on legal and policy issues involving:

-FDA regulations

-Food safety compliance

-Investigations and enforcement

-Rulemaking

-Federal legislation

Diamantas also contributed to discussions surrounding a new FDA post-market safety assessment system designed to review chemicals used in food products.

At the time, he noted that the program would likely “undoubtedly impact most food manufacturers.”

Seen as lower-profile and industry-friendly Unlike Makary, who frequently appeared on cable news and public platforms, Diamantas has maintained a relatively low public profile during his time at the FDA.

Industry officials have generally viewed him as knowledgeable, pragmatic, and easier to work with compared to some recent FDA leaders.

He has also developed relationships with federal agencies, scientific groups, consumer advocates, policymakers, and food industry stakeholders during his regulatory career.

Education and legal training Diamantas earned his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in pre-law political science from the University of Central Florida.

Makary’s exit followed mounting criticism Makary’s resignation came after weeks of growing criticism from conservative activists, anti-abortion groups, vaping lobbyists, pharmaceutical companies, and media allies of Trump.

His leadership drew scrutiny over:

-Delays in reviewing the abortion pill mifepristone

-Restrictions on flavored vaping products

-Vaccine approval disputes

-Rejections of rare-disease and cancer drugs

Makary also faced pressure following repeated internal upheaval at the FDA, which saw multiple leadership departures and ongoing clashes over scientific independence.

Permanent replacement still undecided According to reports, the White House has not yet selected a permanent FDA commissioner.

Among names reportedly under consideration are former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and former acting commissioner Brett Giroir.

However, officials reportedly face challenges recruiting candidates willing to lead the agency under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose positions on vaccines and public health have generated controversy within scientific and medical communities.

Until a permanent nominee is chosen, Diamantas is expected to oversee the FDA during a period of continued political scrutiny and regulatory uncertainty.

Also Read | US FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigns amid turmoil in health agencies