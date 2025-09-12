Who is Laura Sosh-Lightsy, fired by MTSU over ‘inappropriate and callous’ comments on Charlie Kirk’s death?

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) confirmed on September 10 that it had fired Assistant Dean of Students Laura Sosh-Lightsy after she made social media remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The university said the comments, which circulated widely online, were “inappropriate and callous.”

University President’s statement In a statement, MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the remarks were inconsistent with the school’s values.

“An MTSU employee today offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk,” McPhee said. “The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large. This employee has been fired effective immediately. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family.”

Who is Laura Sosh-Lightsy? According to her LinkedIn profile, Sosh-Lightsy served as the assistant dean of students at MTSU, where she worked closely with students in academic and administrative matters. She had been part of the university’s student affairs division, a position that required trust and responsibility, which McPhee highlighted in his statement.

Backlash and political reaction Republican US Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is running for Tennessee governor, called out Sosh-Lightsy’s comments. Sharing screenshots of the posts on social media, Blackburn wrote: “This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at MTSU.”

Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. His assassination sparked shock and condemnation nationwide, making Sosh-Lightsy’s remarks particularly sensitive.

As of Thursday morning (September 11), authorities said the suspect remains at large. However, investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in nearby woods that they believe was used to fire the single fatal shot. Officials added that surveillance footage under review has provided additional details about a possible suspect.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City field office released photos of a person of interest late Wednesday, urging the public to help identify the individual. “We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the agency said in a post on X.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, two people were briefly detained, including one who was interrogated by law enforcement. Both were later released after officials determined they were not connected to the attack.

