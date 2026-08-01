Who is Leopold Aschenbrenner? ‘AI prophet’ gets married this weekend after losing $35 billion

Leopold Aschenbrenner rose to prominence through a viral 2024 essay. Titled "Situational Awareness", it became required reading across Silicon Valley. The former OpenAI researcher positioned himself as an “AI prophet”. He argued that few people truly understood the trajectory of artificial intelligence.

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Born in Germany to physician parents, Aschenbrenner showed early academic talent. He skipped several grades within the German school system entirely. He graduated from high school at just 15. Aschenbrenner later became Columbia University's valedictorian at nineteen.

While studying, he wrote a notable paper on existential risk. He also co-founded Columbia's Effective Altruism chapter during this period. This philosophy encourages founders to maximise wealth for humanitarian purposes. That network eventually significantly shaped his early career trajectory.

A former classmate described him as socially awkward and "child-like" initially. Aschenbrenner has since openly embraced his own intellectual "weirdness". He said this trait was specifically punished in German culture. He later viewed it as a genuine competitive advantage instead.

After graduating in 2021, Aschenbrenner worked at FTX's Future Fund. He assisted Sam Bankman-Fried before the crypto firm's dramatic collapse. In 2023, he joined OpenAI's Superalignment team under Ilya Sutskever. There, he focused on keeping AI systems aligned with humanity.

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Following a security breach, Aschenbrenner warned OpenAI's board about vulnerabilities. He specifically named China as a potential espionage threat. In 2024, OpenAI fired him over alleged sharing of confidential information. Aschenbrenner disputed this characterisation, framing it instead as security advocacy.

Computer scientist Scott Aaronson defended him, saying that leadership likely overreacted at the time. OpenAI maintains that it disagreed with several of Aschenbrenner's original claims.

Hedge Fund Weeks after departing OpenAI, Aschenbrenner published his sweeping essay publicly. He argued artificial general intelligence could arrive within mere years. Critics said this overstated both capabilities and his own certainty. Admirers, however, saw genuine prophetic insight into AI's future.

By July 2024, Aschenbrenner raised $225 million for his hedge fund. Backers included Stripe's Collison brothers and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman. Investor Daniel Gross also contributed seed capital to the venture. This launched an unprecedented two-year run across Wall Street.

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Situational Awareness has gained over 1,000% since its inception. At its peak, the fund managed roughly $45 billion in assets. Aschenbrenner concentrated bets on memory chips and data centre stocks. This included heavy positions in SK Hynix and CoreWeave.

He reportedly used 3-4 times leverage on these bets. For two years, this aggressive strategy proved remarkably successful. However, semiconductor stocks recently tumbled sharply amid concerns about AI spending. The sector suffered its worst month since 2002.

Rival traders identified his positions and deliberately began shorting them. Banks demanded additional collateral, forcing further downward stock sales. Aschenbrenner publicly compared the situation to a bank run. He described "vulnerability begetting more vulnerability" within his investor letter.

Facing mounting pressure, Aschenbrenner sought buyers for stakes in private companies. Talks with Sequoia and Greenoaks ultimately fell apart unsuccessfully. He then negotiated with Citadel and Millennium late into Wednesday night. Ken Griffin's Citadel ultimately purchased his public portfolio at a discount.

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The fund's holdings shrank dramatically to around $10 billion afterwards. Aschenbrenner retained his substantial Anthropic investment throughout this turmoil. He wrote to investors, acknowledging that the fund fell by 67% in a single month. Despite losses, it remained up 80% for the year overall.

Wedding Remarkably, this financial crisis coincided with Aschenbrenner's wedding. He is getting married to Avital Balwit, chief of staff to Anthropic's CEO, this weekend (1-2 August). The lavish ceremony will take place in Carmel, California. It’ll feature AI-themed panels alongside traditional wedding celebrations.

Aschenbrenner has reportedly offered investors phone calls during his honeymoon week. He wrote, "I take full responsibility for these events."

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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