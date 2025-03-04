Who is Linda McMohan, wrestling industry billionaire, confirmed as US education secretary? All you need to know

Former wrestling executive Linda McMohan became the United States education secretary after the US Senate voted in her favour with 51-45 votes on Monday.

In her new role, the 76-year-old billionaire will oversee the Department of Education, a federal agency which may see a massive workforce cut under Donald Trump's presidency.

Who is Linda Mc Mohan? -Linda Mc Mohan co-founded famous WWE wrestling league. The billionaire worked in the organisation from 1980 to 2009, serving as its president and chief executive.

-She also served in Trump's first term government, as the head of the Small Business Administration.

-The Republican leader's threat to shut down the education department has angered Democrats, teachers' unions and many parents, who see it as an attack on the public education system.

-McMahon, a major donor to the Republican Party, has financially backed Trump's political career since 2016.

-Linda McMohan used to be a prominent figure in WWE wrestling league management. Apart from enjoying significant position in the game, she was also spotted inside WWE ring fighting with her own kids.

-In one of her viral video, allegedly from 2000s, McMohan can be seen slapping her daughter Stephanie McMahon. According to reports, the segment was a part of a storyline at the time.

-She is married to Vince McMahon, also a powerful figure at the WWE, a wrestling empire that was founded in the 1950s and combines scripted combat with stunning stunt work and soap-opera-esque storylines.

-The nominee was questioned about the WWE "ring boys" scandal, in which teenage employees were allegedly sexually assaulted in the 1980s and 90s by a ring announcer.

-Five former ring boys filed a civil suit against the McMahons in October, accusing them of knowing about the assaults but failing to act. Linda McMahon's lawyers dismissed the accusations as “baseless.”