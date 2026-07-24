Who is Lorenzo Thompson? Southwest Airlines flight attendant from Jamaica who's been detained by ICE

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained a Southwest Airlines flight attendant at work for allegedly overstaying his visa. Identified as Lorenzo Thompson, the man was reportedly detained in Nashville, Tennessee on 14 July, as per multiple US news outlets.

ICE detains Southwest Airlines flight attendant According to Fox News, Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican citizen, entered the US on April 17, 2021, on a visa that expired October 16, 2021, as per ICE. "Against our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings," an ICE spokesperson said.

The agency claimed that illegal immigrants are offered $2,600 alongside a free flight to self-deport from the US. "We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream," the agency said, adding, “If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

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The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants, TWU Local 556, confirmed the arrest, as reported by Fox News. "Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," a post by the union read on Facebook.

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) responded, claiming that Thompson was working toward obtainingUS citizenship.

"He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness," the group shared on social media.

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Who is Lorenzo Thompson Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been organised for Lorenzo Thompson by his friend Kristin Foster to raise money for legal bills in the immigration case, including the cost of transportation from detention, bond payments, immigration application filing fees, attorney charges and more.

According to the campaign page, Lorenzo Thompson came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021. He allegedly fled from life-threatening abuse.

It is said that he has been working to build a stable life, following legal immigration procedures and seeking permanent status.

Foster said that Thompson's detention has put both his career and future in jeopardy.

Foster called Thompson someone who is known for helping others without any expectations.

"Anyone who knows Lorenzo knows his character is truly remarkable," an excerpt from the fundraiser read.