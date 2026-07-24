Who is Lorenzo Thompson? Southwest Airlines flight attendant from Jamaica who's been detained by ICE

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained a Southwest Airlines flight attendant at work for allegedly overstaying his visa. Identified as Lorenzo Thompson, the man was reportedly detained in Nashville, Tennessee on 14 July, as per multiple US news outlets.

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ICE detains Southwest Airlines flight attendant According to Fox News, Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican citizen, entered the US on April 17, 2021, on a visa that expired October 16, 2021, as per ICE. "Against our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings," an ICE spokesperson said.

The agency claimed that illegal immigrants are offered $2,600 alongside a free flight to self-deport from the US. "We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream," the agency said, adding, “If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

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The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants, TWU Local 556, confirmed the arrest, as reported by Fox News. "Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," a post by the union read on Facebook.

The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) responded, claiming that Thompson was working toward obtainingUS citizenship.

"He had a valid work visa and was a dedicated flight attendant, touching countless lives with his kindness," the group shared on social media.

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Who is Lorenzo Thompson Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been organised for Lorenzo Thompson by his friend Kristin Foster to raise money for legal bills in the immigration case, including the cost of transportation from detention, bond payments, immigration application filing fees, attorney charges and more.

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According to the campaign page, Lorenzo Thompson came to the United States legally from Jamaica in 2021. He allegedly fled from life-threatening abuse.

It is said that he has been working to build a stable life, following legal immigration procedures and seeking permanent status.

Foster said that Thompson's detention has put both his career and future in jeopardy.

Foster called Thompson someone who is known for helping others without any expectations.

"Anyone who knows Lorenzo knows his character is truly remarkable," an excerpt from the fundraiser read.

The page described him as “honest, caring, and loyal, always ready to lend a hand without expecting anything back.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.