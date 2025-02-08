Investigation Discovery (ID) is set to premiere a special documentary titled "Who Is Luigi Mangione?" on Monday, February 17, at 8/7c. The one-hour special will also be available for streaming on Max. The documentary aims to explore the psyche of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Expert analysis and insights The special will feature commentary from a range of experts, including:

Dan Abrams (Executive Producer)

Casey Jordan (Criminologist)

Joseph Kenny (NYPD Chief of Detectives)

Eric Adams (Mayor of New York City)

Through these expert perspectives, the documentary seeks to analyze Mangione’s background, his personal struggles, and the factors that may have contributed to the alleged crime.

Digital Archives and personal accounts The program will delve into Mangione’s digital footprint, including his online posts and Reddit discussions. Those close to him will provide insight into his personality, health struggles, and chronic pain issues, shedding light on his mental state leading up to the incident.

Background on Luigi Mangione Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from Maryland, was arrested on December 9 and charged with the December 4 fatal shooting of Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. Federal authorities allege that Mangione held "hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives".

Criminal charges and court proceedings Mangione faces multiple charges at both the state and federal levels in New York and Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. On December 23, he pleaded not guilty to 11 criminal charges, including first-degree murder.

Luigi Mangione, born on May 6, 1998, in Towson, Maryland, is an American software engineer currently facing charges related to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He hails from a prominent Maryland family of Italian descent.

Education and career Mangione attended the Gilman School, an elite all-boys preparatory institution in Baltimore, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2016. He pursued higher education at the University of Pennsylvania, earning both a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) in computer engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) in computer and information science by 2020. His graduate studies concentrated on artificial intelligence. During his academic tenure, he interned at Firaxis Games, contributing to the development of the video game "Civilization VI." Post-graduation, Mangione worked remotely as a data engineer for TrueCar, an online automotive marketplace, until 2023.

Health challenges and personal struggles In recent years, Mangione faced significant health issues, particularly severe back pain that led to spinal surgery in 2023. These health challenges reportedly contributed to his withdrawal from social circles and increased isolation. His experiences with chronic pain and the healthcare system are believed to have influenced his perspectives and actions leading up to the incident.

