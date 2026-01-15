Who is Madison Sheahan? ICE deputy director quits agency amid criticism to run for Congress in Ohio

Madison Sheahan, the deputy director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is reportedly stepping down from her position to run for Congress in Ohio, Fox News reported.

Sheahan announced internally on Thursday morning that she is running for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress.

The resignation of the senior ICE executive comes at a time when the agency is facing heavy criticism over the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week that sparked protests and renewed debate about how the agency uses force and carries out its operations.

In another incident, a federal officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel as he tried to make an arrest, fueling the high tensions that have already been running in the city.

From education to previous roles — All about Sheahan Sheahan graduated from the Ohio State University, where she was a part of the women's rowing team. She earned a bachelor's degree in public affairs, focusing on public management, leadership, policy, and agribusiness, along with minors in community and business leadership, a biography on ICE's website shows.

Prior to joining ICE as the deputy director, Sheahan served as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, overseeing a $280 million budget and leading a team of over 800 employees across the wildlife, fisheries, and enforcement divisions.

At ICE, Sheahan used to oversee the agency's day-to-day operations, leading over 20,000 employees, which included over 6,800 criminal investigators in Homeland Security Investigations and 6,000 officers in Enforcement and Removal Operations, according to her biography.

Details about the ICE executive's personal life are limited and not widely available online. Most coverage has focused on her professional career and recent decision to resign.

Glimpses from Sheahan's campaign website Sheahan has set up a campaign website to run for Congress, which reads: "No Excuses. Let's Get It Done…Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan is fighting to protect American jobs, American paychecks, and American values in Ohio's 9th Congressional District,” Fox News reported.

"For too long, Northwest Ohio has been represented by a career politician who has grown comfortable with the swamp and disconnected from the people back home," Sheahan said in a statement. “I am running because President Trump deserves a Congress that stands firmly behind his agenda, and Ohio deserves an elected Representative that will make America safer, more affordable, and more prosperous.”