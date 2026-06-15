Who is Marius Borg Høiby? Son of Norway's Crown Princess sentenced to 4 years in rape case

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after a court in Oslo convicted him on two rape charges, the New York Post reported.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape and acquitted of two others following a closely watched trial that lasted six weeks. He was also convicted of assault and abuse in close relationships and ordered to pay compensation to victims.

The verdict has attracted significant attention because of Høiby's connection to Norway's royal family, even though he is not a member of the country's Royal House.

Who Is Marius Borg Høiby? Marius Borg Høiby was born before Crown Princess Mette-Marit married Haakon, the heir to Norway's throne, in 2001.

Following the marriage, Høiby became part of the extended royal family and grew up in the public eye. However, unlike members of the Norwegian monarchy, he does not hold a royal title and does not perform official royal duties.

Earlier this year, Crown Prince Haakon stressed this distinction while speaking about the case.

“Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous,” he said.

“He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights.”

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess had also announced they would not attend the trial.

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What Was The Case About? Høiby faced a total of 40 charges, including allegations involving violence, threats and abuse.

Among the most serious allegations were claims that he sexually assaulted four women between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors alleged that the incidents occurred while the women were asleep or otherwise unable to resist.

The 29-year-old denied the rape allegations but admitted to several lesser offences, including some assault and drug-related charges.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence recovered from Høiby's mobile phone, including messages, photographs and videos. Several women also testified in court.

One accuser described an incident that allegedly took place in a hotel room in November 2024.

According to Agence France-Presse, she told the court that Høiby "just wouldn't stop" after they initially had consensual sex.

“I was getting more and more tired. I felt like I was just lying there, and he just wouldn’t stop,” she testified.

“The more tired I got, the less I took part.”

The woman further claimed that she had told Høiby she wanted to sleep before later waking up to what she described as a “violent blow” in her genital area.

“It was painful. I think I just froze, then I fell back asleep.”

Høiby denied the allegations throughout the proceedings.

What Did The Court Decide? The Oslo court convicted Høiby on two rape charges and acquitted him on two others.

He was also found guilty of assault and abuse in close relationships.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of seven years and seven months. His defence team argued that he should be acquitted of the rape charges and receive no more than 18 months for the offences he admitted.

The court ultimately sentenced him to four years in prison.

What Happens Next? Høiby appeared via video link rather than attending court in person. His lawyers said health reasons prevented him from being present. He has been in police custody since early February.

He retains the right to appeal the conviction and sentence.