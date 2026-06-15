Who is Marius Borg Høiby? Son of Norway's Crown Princess sentenced to 4 years in rape case

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after a court in Oslo convicted him on two rape charges, the New York Post reported.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape and acquitted of two others following a closely watched trial that lasted six weeks. He was also convicted of assault and abuse in close relationships and ordered to pay compensation to victims.

Advertisement

The verdict has attracted significant attention because of Høiby's connection to Norway's royal family, even though he is not a member of the country's Royal House.

Who Is Marius Borg Høiby? Marius Borg Høiby was born before Crown Princess Mette-Marit married Haakon, the heir to Norway's throne, in 2001.

Following the marriage, Høiby became part of the extended royal family and grew up in the public eye. However, unlike members of the Norwegian monarchy, he does not hold a royal title and does not perform official royal duties.

Earlier this year, Crown Prince Haakon stressed this distinction while speaking about the case.

“Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous,” he said.

Advertisement

“He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights.”

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess had also announced they would not attend the trial.

Also Read | OpenAI, Anthropic IPO boom sparks warning from Satya Nadella over AI monopolies

What Was The Case About? Høiby faced a total of 40 charges, including allegations involving violence, threats and abuse.

Among the most serious allegations were claims that he sexually assaulted four women between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors alleged that the incidents occurred while the women were asleep or otherwise unable to resist.

The 29-year-old denied the rape allegations but admitted to several lesser offences, including some assault and drug-related charges.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence recovered from Høiby's mobile phone, including messages, photographs and videos. Several women also testified in court.

Advertisement

One accuser described an incident that allegedly took place in a hotel room in November 2024.

According to Agence France-Presse, she told the court that Høiby "just wouldn't stop" after they initially had consensual sex.

“I was getting more and more tired. I felt like I was just lying there, and he just wouldn’t stop,” she testified.

“The more tired I got, the less I took part.”

The woman further claimed that she had told Høiby she wanted to sleep before later waking up to what she described as a “violent blow” in her genital area.

“It was painful. I think I just froze, then I fell back asleep.”

Høiby denied the allegations throughout the proceedings.

What Did The Court Decide? The Oslo court convicted Høiby on two rape charges and acquitted him on two others.

Advertisement

He was also found guilty of assault and abuse in close relationships.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of seven years and seven months. His defence team argued that he should be acquitted of the rape charges and receive no more than 18 months for the offences he admitted.

The court ultimately sentenced him to four years in prison.

What Happens Next? Høiby appeared via video link rather than attending court in person. His lawyers said health reasons prevented him from being present. He has been in police custody since early February.

He retains the right to appeal the conviction and sentence.

The case has become one of the most high-profile legal proceedings involving a person linked to Norway's royal family in recent years, prompting intense public scrutiny and renewed discussion about accountability for public figures and those connected to royal institutions.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.