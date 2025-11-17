Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Trump calls diehard supporter ‘ranting lunatic’, ‘traitor’ as public spat becomes nasty

The rift between US President Donald Trump and Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene spiralled into a public spat when the president called her a 'traitor' and 'lunatic'.

In a post on TRUTH social media on Monday (Nov 17), Trump attacked Greene, saying, “Wacky Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems.”

"The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country," Trump posted.

His statement came after Marjorie Taylor Greene did an exclusive interview with CNN, making claims about a threat to her life and assuring her support to the Trump administration.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has pushed for the release of the Epstein files. She is also the lawmaker who proposed a bill to end the H-1B visas.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Marjorie Taylor Greene assumed office as the US representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District on Jan 3, 2021.

She was born on May 27, 1974, in Milledgeville, Georgia. She has three children, Lauren, Taylor and Derek.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia.

Greene and her husband are the owners of Taylor Commercial, a construction company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Greene previously started and sold a CrossFit gym.

Also Read | Trump plays hardball with GOP lawmakers as Epstein vote approaches

In 2002, Marjorie had purchased Taylor Commercial, a commercial construction and renovation company. The company has since managed a quarter of a billion dollars of construction projects.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also been actively involved in her community, in her children’s schools, and has been active on a national level as National Director of Family America Project.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: From pro-Trump to his critic Firebrand Greene, 51, was until recently a diehard pro-Trump supporter -- even wearing a "Trump Was Right About Everything" hat when he addressed Congress in March.

She has since broken with him on a host of issues, and Trump expressed frustration with her for the first time on Monday, saying she had “lost her way.”

Also Read | Trump plays hardball with GOP lawmakers as Epstein vote approaches

The first signs came when she split with other Republicans over the summer when Greene called Israel's war in Gaza a "genocide." She has also been critical on health care and particularly the cost of living crisis, telling Trump to focus on the "home front" instead of foreign policy and peace deals.

Perhaps the most sensitive area of criticism has been Greene's position on the Epstein scandal, which ensnared Trump again in recent days with the release of a new trove of emails.

Also Read | Trump plays hardball with GOP lawmakers as Epstein vote approaches

Famed for her scathing comments towards Democrats and journalists, Greene had previously made her name as a fierce defender of Trump's policies.

She had also embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and in 2018 asserted that California wildfires were ignited by a space laser controlled by the Jewish Rothschild family.

Greene's sudden shift has prompted speculation that she is lining up for her own presidential bid in 2028, although she has dismissed it as "baseless gossip," news agency AFP reported.

Greene: 'My life in danger, I still support the Trump administration' Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said President Donald Trump is putting her life in danger with a social post calling her a traitor to the Republican Party amid a falling-out.

Greene said she stood with President Trump when almost no one else would. "I campaigned for him all over this country and spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected," she said.

Also Read | Trump plays hardball with GOP lawmakers as Epstein vote approaches

Greene said that being called a “traitor” isn’t just hurtful, "it puts a target on my back and puts my life in danger. And it only divides our country even more."

"But even through this, I still support the Trump administration and want to see it succeed for the American people," she added, saying that she believes in transparency.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday, Greene said she worried Trump’s rhetoric toward her could lead to violence against her.

“The most hurtful thing (Trump) said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong,” Greene said, “and those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Trump says don't think anybody cares about her Trump doubled down on his attacks against Greene on Sunday, dismissing her claim that his criticism was endangering her and saying he did not believe anyone was targeting her.

"Marjorie 'Traitor’ Greene," he said, referring to the lawmaker.

"I don't think her life is in danger...Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her," the president told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday night for a return to Washington, D.C. from his Mar-a-Lago social club in Florida.

Trump's repeated insults at Greene — ‘ranting lunatic’, ‘traitor’ On November 15, Trump said he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia."

"All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

He said the rift started when "I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!)."

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 US Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day," Trump wrote.

The US President lambasted Greene, saying, “She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Later on November 16, Trump had said, "Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was."