Who is Mark Kelly? Arizona Democrat receiving support from pro-science group to contest 2028 US presidential election

Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who has indicated that he is seriously considering running for US president in 2028, received strong backing on Sunday (9 August) from a liberal group working to elect scientists to public office.

314 Action Fund, the liberal group, has a message for Kelly, a former astronaut: "Run, Kelly, run," Axios reported. Kelly, who has done events with 314 Action, has received the group's backing several times, with the organisation urging former Vice President Kamala Harris to pick him as her running mate in 2024; however, she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

According to the organisation's website, Kelly received the group's support several times, including once in 2021 and then in 2024. On 29 June 2021, 314 announced its endorsement of astronaut and engineer Sen. Mark Kelly in his 2022 re-election race for US Senate in Arizona. Kelly was 314 Action Fund's first endorsement of the 2020 cycle, and the organisation raised nearly $3 million directly for his campaign to elect him to his first term.

Why is 314 Action Fund backing STEM candidates? The group has raised its profile this cycle and has backed candidates with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) backgrounds who have pitched themselves as a counterweight to public health cuts and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Joshua Morrow, president of the 314 Action Fund, said, "I'd love Mark Kelly to run" for president. "If Mark Kelly ran, we'd be there day one." He noted that candidates with scientific backgrounds are appealing to voters who are now seeking political "outsiders," arguing that the Democratic Party has long relied on a similar type of candidate and approach that has failed to resonate with voters.

Morrow described the stereotypical candidate as a "white-guy lawyer" and added, "For so long the Democratic Party promoted the same type of candidate and the same type of person, and it's like, that doesn't work."

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The organisation has reportedly raised over $100 million in the past decade, including $25 million during the 2026 midterms, over half of which it spent on this year's Democratic primaries.

According to its official website, in 2022, 314 Action Fund reportedly aimed to spend $50 million to elect scientists across all levels of government, with initial targets of seven US Senate races, including Arizona, 40 US House races, and 21 statewide races. In 2020, the organisation spent $25 million on behalf of its endorsed candidates and raised a total of $5 million in grassroots donations for scientists running for office.

Who is Mark Kelly? Mark Kelly is often described as a man of many talents who is now working as an independent-minded leader focused on representing Arizona's working families rather than corporate interests. The son of two police officers, he developed an early understanding of public service. He attended public schools throughout his education and earned a B.S. in marine engineering and nautical science from the US Merchant Marine Academy, followed by an M.S. in aeronautical engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School.

During his Navy career, he served as a combat pilot and flew 39 missions during Operation Desert Storm aboard the USS Midway. He logged more than 5,000 flight hours across more than 50 types of aircraft and completed over 375 carrier landings. His military honours include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and multiple Air Medals.

In 1996, NASA selected the incumbent Arizona Senator as an astronaut in the same class as his twin brother, Scott. He completed his first of four space missions in 2001 aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour and, a decade later, commanded the shuttle's final mission. He spent more than 50 days in space and lived aboard the International Space Station.

Kelly retired from NASA in 2011 after commanding Endeavour on its final flight. In total, he spent 25 years serving in the Navy and at NASA, where he developed skills in quick decision-making, teamwork and public service.