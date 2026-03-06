Who is Markwayne Mullin? Trump’s pick to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary?

Markwayne Mullin, a Republican US senator from Oklahoma, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), replacing Kristi Noem. If confirmed by the Senate, Mullin would take over leadership of the federal department at a critical time for the administration’s immigration and border security agenda.

Trump announced the transition on social media, positioning Mullin as a key figure to advance his homeland security priorities.

Who is Markwayne Mullin? Mullin, born on July 26, 1977, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a businessman-turned-politician who has served in the US Senate since 2023. A member of the Republican Party, he previously represented Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2023.

He was first elected to Congress in 2012 and later won a special election to the Senate in 2022. Known for his conservative positions, Mullin has aligned closely with Republican priorities on immigration, border enforcement, and national security.

Business background and early life Before entering politics, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business at age 20 and expanded it into multiple ventures, including property and service companies. Over time, he built substantial business interests, later selling his plumbing-related operations to a multi-state services company.

He attended Missouri Valley College but did not graduate, later earning an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.

Congressional and Senate career During his decade in the House and subsequent tenure in the Senate, Mullin has served on several key committees, including:

-Armed Services

-Environment and Public Works

-Transportation and Infrastructure

-Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

-Indian Affairs

He is also a member of multiple Republican caucuses, reflecting his involvement in defense, western policy, and tribal affairs.

In the Senate, Mullin has supported legislation aligned with Trump’s agenda, including border security measures and fiscal proposals.

Role in the DHS transition Mullin’s nomination comes as DHS faces political scrutiny over immigration enforcement, disaster response, and funding disputes in Congress. If confirmed, he would oversee policies related to:

-Border security and immigration enforcement

-Counterterrorism and homeland protection

-Disaster preparedness and response

-Cybersecurity and critical infrastructure

Under federal vacancy laws, Mullin could serve in an acting capacity while his nomination is pending Senate confirmation.