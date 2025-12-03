Who is Matt Van Epps? Trump-backed Republican wins Tennessee's hotly contested vacant US House seat

Republican candidate Matt Van Epps won the contentious special election for a US House in Tennessee on Tuesday, 2 December. US President Donald Trump-backed Republican was in the fray for the hotly contested deep-red congressional seat. To represent the 7th Congressional District, he defeated Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn.
Matt Van Epps was a military veteran and had also served as Nashville's state general services commissioner. During his victory speech, he said, “Politicians who run from the president or abandon the common-sense policies that the American people gave us a resounding mandate on do so at their own peril, "AP reported.
Declaring that he is proud to be a part of Donald Trump's, he added. “No matter what the D.C. insiders or liberal media say, this is President Trump’s party. I’m proud to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work.”
A lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee Army National Guard, Matt Van Epps had once expressed his desire to remain in the state guard if he is elected. A former active-duty combat pilot in the Army, the Tennessee election winner was on active state guard duty for a decade and has been in the guard for another eight years.
Earlier in an interview with NBC, Matt Van Epps had asserted that he wanted to continue Mark Green's work in Congress while he emphasised his work with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.