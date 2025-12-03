Who is Matt Van Epps? Trump-backed Republican wins Tennessee's hotly contested vacant US House seat

Republican candidate Matt Van Epps won the contentious special election for a US House in Tennessee on Tuesday, 2 December. US President Donald Trump-backed Republican was in the fray for the hotly contested deep-red congressional seat. To represent the 7th Congressional District, he defeated Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn.

Advertisement

Matt Van Epps was a military veteran and had also served as Nashville's state general services commissioner. During his victory speech, he said, “Politicians who run from the president or abandon the common-sense policies that the American people gave us a resounding mandate on do so at their own peril, "AP reported.

Declaring that he is proud to be a part of Donald Trump's, he added. “No matter what the D.C. insiders or liberal media say, this is President Trump’s party. I’m proud to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work.”

A lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee Army National Guard, Matt Van Epps had once expressed his desire to remain in the state guard if he is elected. A former active-duty combat pilot in the Army, the Tennessee election winner was on active state guard duty for a decade and has been in the guard for another eight years.

Advertisement