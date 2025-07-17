Who is Maurene Comey? US Justice Department fires prosecutor in cases involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Epstein case

The US Justice Department fired Maurene Comey, the federal prosecutor in the cases involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Maurene Comey could not immediately be reached for comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The development was reported earlier by Politico and ABC News.

Maurene Comey was not provided an explanation for her firing and was given a memo that cited the president's powers to terminate employees under Article 2 of the US Constitution, the two sources said, asking not to be identified.

Who is Maurene Comey? Maurene Comey had successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and associate of Epstein. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for helping accused sex offender and globetrotting financier Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by suicide in jail in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed after his death.

The Epstein case has been in the news recently after the Trump administration reversed course last week on its pledge to release documents it had suggested contained major revelations about Epstein and his alleged clientele. The reversal has enraged some of Trump's most loyal followers.

Maurene Comey also prosecuted Combs, who is to be sentenced on October 3 after the music mogul was convicted on charges of transporting prostitutes to engage in drug-fueled sexual performances.

Combs, 55, remains in the Brooklyn jail where he has been held since his arrest last September. Jurors cleared him recently of the most serious charges he faced.

Maurene Comey is also the eldest daughter of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey.

James Comey was fired by US President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, and he is currently under investigation along with former CIA Director John Brennan.

Trump has previously attacked both Brennan and James Comey for their roles in the investigations about claims of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, which Trump won.

The Justice Department has been firing prosecutors who have worked on cases involving Trump or his political allies.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday fired several more DOJ employees who worked for Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump's retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.