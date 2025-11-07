Who is Maya Handa? Zohran Mamdani's campaign manager who played key role in historic New York mayoral win

Zohran Mamdani pulled off a historic victory in New York’s mayoral race which saw a record voter turnout of over two million, dealing a blow to US President Donald Trump ahead of the mid-term elections next year.

Mamdani, a Democrat, secured a win as 111th mayor by defeating independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Several people played a key role in ensuring Mamdani's victory, which gave Democrats a significant boost ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, including Maya Handa.

Who is Maya Handa Handa joined Mamdani's campaign in late July, after managing State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s unsuccessful mayoral bid, reported the New York Times.

She had worked with Mamdani during his time in the Assembly.

According to CNN, Handa has worked for notable local and national progressive figures including former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She was joined by Afua Atta-Mensah as political director and Jeffrey Lerner as Communications director.

Mamdani promises to deliver At his first press meet as mayor-elect, Mamdani said that in the coming months, he and his team will build a City Hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign.

“We will form an administration that is equal parts capable and compassionate, driven by integrity and willing to work just as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who call this city home.”

Mamdani announces transition team The mayor-elect named all women team to help lead his transition to City Hall.

— Two former deputy mayors, Maria Torres-Springer and Melanie Hartzog

— Former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan

— Grace Bonilla, the head of United Way of New York City, a nonprofit focused on low-income residents.

— Political strategist Elana Leopold will serve as executive director of the team.

Mamdani said the officials would help steer his transition as he adapts from the “poetry of campaigning” to the “beautiful prose of governing".

While taking charge of the largest police department, sanitation department and school system in the country, Mamdani faces the task of implementing his sweeping affordability agenda.

When will Mamdani get sworn in? Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in on January 1. He becomes the youngest person to hold the office in decades.