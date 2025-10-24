Who is Mehul Goswami? Indian-origin techie arrested in US for ‘moonlighting’, faces 15 years in jail

Indian-origin tech professional Mehul Goswami, 39, has been arrested in New York for allegedly holding two full-time jobs simultaneously — one with the state government and another with a private tech firm, misusing over $50,000 in taxpayer funds.

Published24 Oct 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Mehul Goswami was arrested by US police for allegedly moonlighting.
Mehul Goswami was arrested by US police for allegedly moonlighting.(Saratoga County Sheriff's Office)

A 39-year-old Indian-origin tech professional, Mehul Goswami, has been arrested in the United States for allegedly defrauding the New York State government by “moonlighting” — holding a private job during his official working hours.

According to reports in US media, Goswami was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony in New York that carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Who Is Mehul Goswami?

Goswami, based in New York, worked as a project coordinator for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS). His official salary in 2024 was $117,891 (approx. 98 lakh).

While employed full-time with the state government — reportedly working remotely — Goswami allegedly began a second full-time job in March 2022 as a contractor with GlobalFoundries, a major semiconductor company based in Malta, New York.

Investigators claim Goswami’s actions resulted in the misuse of over $50,000 in taxpayer funds.

How The Case Came To Light

The investigation began after officials received an anonymous email, alleging that Goswami was working for a private company during the same hours he was expected to fulfill his state duties.

A joint probe by the New York State Inspector General’s Office and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office concluded that Goswami had been “double-dipping” on taxpayer time.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” said Inspector General Lucy Lang, as quoted by CBS 6 News.

She added, “Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Legal Action And Court Appearance

Goswami was arrested on October 15 and charged with grand larceny. He appeared before Judge James A Fauci at the Malta Town Court later that week and was released without bail, as the offence is not classified as a qualifying one for bail under New York law.

Inspector General Lang said her office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to “hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State.”

Debate On Moonlighting

The case has reignited debate around moonlighting — the practice of taking on multiple jobs simultaneously, especially in the era of remote work.

While some companies tolerate secondary employment, others argue it raises serious ethical and productivity concerns, particularly in government or sensitive tech roles.

