Who is Mehul Goswami? Indian-origin techie arrested in US for ‘moonlighting’, faces 15 years in jail

A 39-year-old Indian-origin tech professional, Mehul Goswami, has been arrested in the United States for allegedly defrauding the New York State government by “moonlighting” — holding a private job during his official working hours.

According to reports in US media, Goswami was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony in New York that carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Who Is Mehul Goswami? Goswami, based in New York, worked as a project coordinator for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS). His official salary in 2024 was $117,891 (approx. ₹98 lakh).

While employed full-time with the state government — reportedly working remotely — Goswami allegedly began a second full-time job in March 2022 as a contractor with GlobalFoundries, a major semiconductor company based in Malta, New York.

Investigators claim Goswami’s actions resulted in the misuse of over $50,000 in taxpayer funds.

How The Case Came To Light The investigation began after officials received an anonymous email, alleging that Goswami was working for a private company during the same hours he was expected to fulfill his state duties.

A joint probe by the New York State Inspector General’s Office and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office concluded that Goswami had been “double-dipping” on taxpayer time.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” said Inspector General Lucy Lang, as quoted by CBS 6 News.

She added, “Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Legal Action And Court Appearance Goswami was arrested on October 15 and charged with grand larceny. He appeared before Judge James A Fauci at the Malta Town Court later that week and was released without bail, as the offence is not classified as a qualifying one for bail under New York law.

Inspector General Lang said her office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to “hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State.”

Debate On Moonlighting The case has reignited debate around moonlighting — the practice of taking on multiple jobs simultaneously, especially in the era of remote work.