Who is Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, Kata’ib Hizballah commander arrested by US over terror plot charges

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday (local time) announced the arrest of a terrorist commander who was accused of planning three attacks across the country. He was indicted on terrorism charges on Wednesday.

In a release, the DOJ identified the man as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national and senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

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Who is Al-Saadi? He has worked closely with Qasem Soleimani, the longtime commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF), who was killed during a US airstrike in 2020. He also worked with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the leader of Kata’ib Hizballah until he was killed in the same airstrike as Soleimani.

What is Al-Saadi accused of? Al-Saadi is reportedly accused of hiring someone who turned out to be an undercover member of law enforcement to carry out the attacks, which were planned for New York City, Los Angeles, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The alleged plot comes more than two months after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Charges against Al-Saadi Al-Saadi has been charged by complaint with six terrorism-related counts for acting as an operative of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s IRGC. Authorities allege he was involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States.

The 32-year-old Iraqi national faces the following charges:

Conspiring to provide material support to Kata’ib Hizballah (up to 20 years in prison) 2. Conspiring to provide material support to the IRGC (up to 20 years in prison)

3. Conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, including murder and bombing offenses (up to 15 years in prison)

4. Providing material support for terrorism (up to 15 years in prison)

5. Conspiring to bomb a place of public use (up to life in prison)

6. Attempted destruction of property using fire or explosives (five-year mandatory minimum, up to 20 years)

Al-Saadi directed attacks on US and Israeli interests The DOJ noted that since the US and Israel’s war in Iran began, he has directed attacks against US and Israeli interests, including incidents involving the killing of Americans and Jews.

He and his associates are accused of planning, coordinating, and claiming responsibility for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, along with two additional attacks in Canada.

He also allegedly directed and attempted to coordinate attacks in the United States, including in New York City. On April 29, 2026, two Jewish men were stabbed in London in an attack reportedly carried out by Al-Saadi’s associates.

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Online indictment On February 28, when the war started, Al-Saadi wrote on Telegram, “Do not abandon the blood of your Imam of the time, oh Shiites of Iraq. Kill everyone who supports America and Israel,” according to the indictment, and added, “Do not leave any of them remaining. Civil and military targets, as well as voices of discord, kill them everywhere.”

Attacks across Europe Al-Saadi was also involved in helping orchestrate 18 attacks across Europe since the start of the war, including:

A synagogue in Liège, Belgium

A Jewish school in Amsterdam

The Bank of America building in Paris

Arson attacks in London

US officials react to Al-Saadi’s arrest Commenting on Al-Saadi’s arrest, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “As alleged in the complaint, Al-Saadi directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests and to kill Americans and Jews in the US and abroad, and in doing so advance the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said, “This was a righteous mission executed brilliantly by our agents, investigators, CIRG tactical units, and interagency partners who delivered yet again.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, “This case puts into stark relief the global threats posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies like Kata’ib Hizballah—Foreign Terrorist Organizations that have repeatedly targeted Jewish communities across Europe and the United States since the war began.” She added, “Working with our law enforcement partners, we disrupted a plot against a Manhattan synagogue and, in partnership with the synagogue’s leadership, ensured its security when the threat was elevated.”

The DOJ stated that Al-Saadi was taken into US custody overseas and brought to the country. He was later produced before a magistrate in Manhattan federal court and ordered held without bail pending trial.