Monica Lewinsky, once at the center of one of the most infamous political scandals in American history, is reclaiming her narrative on her own terms. Best known for her affair with former US President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s—a controversy that led to his impeachment—Lewinsky has spent decades navigating public scrutiny and personal reinvention. Now 51, she is using her voice to spark conversations on resilience, identity, and the impact of public shaming through her new podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.

In the premiere episode, released on February 8, Lewinsky reflected on how the 1998 scandal shaped her life, saying, “I lost my anonymity, I lost my future, I lost my sense of self.” She admitted to falling for Clinton, calling it an “inappropriate relationship” that lasted two years.

Speaking separately on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she suggested that Bill Clinton should have resigned when Congress moved to impeach him. “The right way to handle it would’ve been to say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” she said. She also criticized how the situation was handled, adding, “Or to find a way to stay in office without lying and throwing a young person under the bus.”

Here’s what to know about Monica Lewinsky—who has since the political scandal become a vocal advocate against cyberbullying and public shaming, using her platform to promote resilience and reclaim her own narrative.

Early life and education Monica Samille Lewinsky was born on July 23, 1973, in San Francisco, California, and raised in Los Angeles. She came from an upper-middle-class background, attending prestigious schools. She studied at Santa Monica College before transferring to Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, where she earned a psychology degree in 1995. Later, in 2006, she pursued a master’s degree in social psychology at the London School of Economics.

Career and White House internship In 1995, Lewinsky secured an unpaid internship at the White House while in her early 20s. She later transitioned into a paid position in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. During this time, she became involved in a secret affair with then President Bill Clinton, which would later become one of the most infamous scandals in American political history.

The Bill Clinton-Lewinsky scandal In 1998, the revelation of Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton dominated global headlines. Clinton initially denied the relationship but later admitted to it, leading to his impeachment by the US House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Although he was acquitted by the Senate and remained in office, the scandal left Lewinsky facing immense public scrutiny and humiliation.