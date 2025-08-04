Who is Nancy Mace? GOP Representative joins South Carolina Governor’s race

US Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican firebrand from South Carolina, has officially entered the 2026 Governor’s race, launching her campaign with a defiant message and a video endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Nancy Mace, 47, currently represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and is a prominent personality in the state’s Republican politics. Announcing her candidacy on Monday, Mace pledged to fight crime, oppose “gender ideology,” and prioritise the interests of South Carolinians.

“South Carolina doesn’t need another empty suit. It needs a fighter,” she said at her campaign launch event.

A record of firsts Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to a US Army brigadier general and a schoolteacher, Mace made history in 1999 as the first woman to graduate from the Corps of Cadets at The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college. She earned her business degree magna cum laude and later obtained a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Georgia.

Before entering Congress, she worked in public relations and politics, including roles in Ron Paul’s 2012 campaign and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In 2018, she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, where she pushed for prison reform and restrictions on offshore drilling.

Also Read | Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad amid controversy

Congressional career Mace flipped the 1st Congressional District in 2020, becoming the first Republican woman from South Carolina elected to the US House of Representatives. She criticised Trump after the January 6 Capitol attack but later aligned more closely with his MAGA base. Despite their rocky history, Trump endorsed her in the 2024 election, and he appears in her campaign launch video, calling her “a fighter.”

In Washington, Mace focused on conservative fiscal policies, environmental protections against offshore drilling, and nuanced stances on social issues — including support for rape and incest exceptions in abortion laws, citing her own experience as a sexual assault survivor.

The 2026 GOP field Mace enters a crowded Republican primary field, joining Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, US Rep. Ralph Norman, state senator Josh Kimbrell, and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Also Read | Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad amid controversy