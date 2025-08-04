Subscribe

Who is Nancy Mace? GOP Representative joins South Carolina Governor’s race

US Rep. Nancy Mace has entered the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race. A former Citadel graduate and the first Republican woman elected to Congress from South Carolina, Mace enters a packed GOP primary with a record of conservative policies and a reputation for independence.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 Aug 2025, 08:38 PM IST
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks as the House�Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement meets in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
US Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican firebrand from South Carolina, has officially entered the 2026 Governor’s race, launching her campaign with a defiant message and a video endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Nancy Mace, 47, currently represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and is a prominent personality in the state’s Republican politics. Announcing her candidacy on Monday, Mace pledged to fight crime, oppose “gender ideology,” and prioritise the interests of South Carolinians.

“South Carolina doesn’t need another empty suit. It needs a fighter,” she said at her campaign launch event.

A record of firsts

Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to a US Army brigadier general and a schoolteacher, Mace made history in 1999 as the first woman to graduate from the Corps of Cadets at The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college. She earned her business degree magna cum laude and later obtained a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Georgia.

Before entering Congress, she worked in public relations and politics, including roles in Ron Paul’s 2012 campaign and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In 2018, she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, where she pushed for prison reform and restrictions on offshore drilling.

Congressional career

Mace flipped the 1st Congressional District in 2020, becoming the first Republican woman from South Carolina elected to the US House of Representatives. She criticised Trump after the January 6 Capitol attack but later aligned more closely with his MAGA base. Despite their rocky history, Trump endorsed her in the 2024 election, and he appears in her campaign launch video, calling her “a fighter.”

In Washington, Mace focused on conservative fiscal policies, environmental protections against offshore drilling, and nuanced stances on social issues — including support for rape and incest exceptions in abortion laws, citing her own experience as a sexual assault survivor.

The 2026 GOP field

Mace enters a crowded Republican primary field, joining Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, US Rep. Ralph Norman, state senator Josh Kimbrell, and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

