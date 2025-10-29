Who is Naomi Seibt? Why Germany's ‘Anti-Greta’ activist wants US asylum

German activist Naomi Seibt — labelled Europe’s “Anti-Greta” — has applied for asylum in the United States, arguing she faces government repression and threats in Germany due to her views on climate change, migration and free speech.

Seibt, 25, filed the request under Section 208 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. She told Fox News Digital that returning home would expose her to “imprisonment or physical harm.”

“I’m waiting for an interview. And, in the meantime, I’m here legally,” she said.

“My goal is to become an American citizen in the future because this country has given me so much hope.”

Why she rose to prominence Seibt gained attention in 2020 when she questioned mainstream climate policies and was cast as a counter-figure to activist Greta Thunberg. She said the branding became a burden.

“The German media called me the anti-Greta… like an anti-Christ for Greta Thunberg,” she said.

“I want to be recognized as who I am… not just some puppet poster figure for the right wing.”

Her politics align with Germany’s right-wing AfD party, which has drawn controversy over its anti-immigration stance.

Claims of state surveillance and threats Seibt argues she has been targeted by authorities and extremists alike.

“I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years,” she claimed.

“I keep receiving death threats from Antifa… The German police told me they can’t do anything as long as I have not actually been raped or killed.”

She warns she would be arrested if she returned, pointing to German laws that criminalize derogatory attacks against politicians.

“People are being arrested… for just social media posts,” she alleged.

Elon Musk interaction and US political context Seibt claims her social-media advocacy caught the attention of Elon Musk after she publicly backed the AfD in 2024.

“That was the very first time Elon Musk interacted with me,” she said, adding they later exchanged private messages on X.

Seibt also said Musk “gave his approval” for her asylum decision and shares concerns about free-speech risks in Europe.

Positioning as a free speech symbol Framing her asylum case as an international test of speech rights, Seibt insists she is fleeing a government unwilling to protect her.

“I am at major risk of potentially being killed,” she said.