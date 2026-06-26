Who is Natalie Harp? US President's top aide accused of having ‘very unhealthy’ relationship with Trump

Natalie Harp, Donald Trump’s personal aide, has been accused of having a “very unhealthy” relationship with the US President by her estranged brother, Preston Harp.

The 34-year-old executive assistant is also known as “Human Printer” because Trump regularly has her print out online media reports for him.

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According to a book by New York Times reporters, Natalie is never far from Trump's side and is so devoted to the president that she leaves behind admiring notes for him.

However, her brother shared a very different view about the US President, and told the Daily Mail that he doesn’t understand how she works for Trump — “a national embarrassment.”

“She’s just like his fan club,” Preston said of his fiercely Trump-loyal sister.

The siblings reportedly became estranged in 2020 following the tragic death of their father, Robert Harp, who died by suicide, according to an Orange County coroner in California.

The family rifted after Robert's death, and Preston told the outlet that he was no longer in touch with his “deeply religious” sister or mother. He also claimed other relatives are estranged from the pair.

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He claimed that he only discovered that Natalie was working for Trump in 2023, after a friend showed him a news article about it. “I had no idea,” he told the Daily Mail. “And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance…I don't understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump.”

Inside the book Natalie Harp's close relationship with Trump featured in the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Based on interviews with hundreds of sources, the book outlined years of closeness between Natalie Harp and Donald Trump, including after he lost the 2020 election and decamped to Florida, according to an excerpt.

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When Trump was playing golf in Scotland, she ran behind his cart to keep him updated and provided him with “positive news stories and social media comments,” the book said.

She is widely reported to be the person behind Trump’s Truth Social posts, including some of the most controversial, and has been known to pen uplifting notes to the president, leaving them for him to find in “personal spaces.” One read: “You are all that matters to me.”

Inside the White House Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff, reportedly found the dynamic between the two strange. According to the book, she thought to herself, “Where am I?”

However, White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told The Independent: “Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team.”

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Spokesman Kush Desai also defended Natalie in a statement to The Independent, and said, “No president has cultivated as much loyalty among their staffers and administration officials as President Trump; this is a testament to his commitment to our country and its people.”

“Natalie Harp is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it’s like to be as trusted and admired as her,” he said.

Also Read | Trump cannot create federal voter list or limit mail ballot access, judge rules

Who is Natalie Harp? Natalie Harp, formerly a right-wing cable television host, had been on Trump’s radar since 2019, when her story of bone cancer survival caught his attention.

He invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to The Independent. During her speech, Natalie claimed Trump saved her life and compared him to Jimmy Stewart’s character in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

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An MBA graduate from the Liberty University School of Business in 2015, she joined Trump's staff in 2022.

Natalie worked as an assistant to Trump at the Save America Super PAC. She was also part of the Donald J Trump for President 2024 Super PAC, where she worked as a research advisor and assistant to Trump.

She was appointed as the White House's Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President in January 2025.