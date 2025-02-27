Neelam Shinde, a 35-year-old postgraduate student in California, was hit by a car while riding a bicycle over ten days ago. The Indian woman, who hails from Maharashtra's Satara, has been comatose since. Since receiving the distressing news, Neelam Shinde’s family has been tirelessly working to secure an emergency US visa for her father.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reached out to their US counterparts to facilitate an expedited visa for Neelam Shinde’s father.

Following this, Neelam Shinde's family got a call from the US embassy in Mumbai for a visa interview on Friday, February 28, News18 and Indian Express reported. The US authorities have also assured that they were looking into the formalities for an early grant of visa.

What happened to Neelam Shinde – Neelam Shinde, a 35-year-old student pursuing a Master of Science degree in California, was critically injured when her bike was struck by a vehicle on February 14. Some reports have claimed that Shinde was walking on the road when a car hit her from behind.

Medical condition of Neelam Shinde – Neelam Shinde suffered life-threatening injuries to her head, hands, legs, and chest, requiring immediate surgical intervention. She remains in a coma at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California, according to news reports. Shinde's family has alleged that it was a hit-and-run case.

According to an India Today report, a person has been arrested in connection with the accident. Two days later, Neelam Shinde's roommate, also from Maharashtra, informed her family about the incident.

Due to the severity of her head injuries, Neelam Shinde underwent immediate surgery. The hospital has been sending daily health updates and urged her family to travel to the US as soon as possible.

Who is Neelam Shinde? According to a report by News18, Neelam Shinde is a final year Master of Science (MS) student at California State University and has been living in the US for the last 4 years.

Neelam Shinde was a final year scholar in her five-year MS program, Indian Express reported. The report also added Neelam Shinde lost her mother in 2024.

Shinde Family Reached Out to Supriya Sule According to media reports, Neelam Shinde's family had appealed to MP Supriya Sule, who pressed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene.