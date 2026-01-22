Who is Nekima Levy Armstrong? FBI arrests woman who led anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church

Nekima Levy Armstrong, who organised an anti–immigration enforcement protest that interrupted a church service in Minnesota, has been arrested on Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday, as Vice President JD Vance prepares to visit the state.
Bondi took to X and shared that Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody days after protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul during Sunday services. The church is led by a pastor who also serves as a local official with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Who is Nekima Levy Armstrong?
Nekima Levy Armstrong, a well-known longtime activist in the Twin Cities area, has helped organise local protests following several high-profile police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Jamar Clark, according to AP. She previously served as president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP.
(This is a developing story. More to come)