Who is Nekima Levy Armstrong? FBI arrests woman who led anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church

Nekima Levy Armstrong, who organised an anti–immigration enforcement protest that interrupted a church service in Minnesota, has been arrested on Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday, as Vice President JD Vance prepares to visit the state.

Bondi took to X and shared that Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody days after protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul during Sunday services. The church is led by a pastor who also serves as a local official with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Who is Nekima Levy Armstrong? Nekima Levy Armstrong, a well-known longtime activist in the Twin Cities area, has helped organise local protests following several high-profile police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Jamar Clark, according to AP. She previously served as president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP.