Who is Nicholas Riccio? Buzz over Karoline Leavitt's husband's age grows as pregnancy announced

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced her pregnancy on social media on Friday (local time). Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting their second child, a baby girl, due in May 2026.

The announcement of her pregnancy sparked a renewed social media buzz around Nicholas Riccio. "Friendly reminder that Karoline Leavitt is only 28 years old and her husband is 60," an X user said.

Who is Nicholas Riccio? Leavitt, 28, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio who is 32 year older than her.

Riccio grew up in Hudson, NH. After graduating high school, he attended Plymouth State University, during which time he experienced financial insecurity, he told the Sunday Herald in 2005.

Following college, Riccio took a real estate course and pursued a career in the field, eventually becoming a scion in the business with his own company, Riccio Enterprises.

Riccio is a private US citizen and businessman who has largely remained out of the public spotlight, Newsweek reported.

The New Hampshire real estate developer runs Riccio Enterprises and owns a portfolio of more than a dozen rental properties.

As per Seacoastline.com, Riccio's career started when he drove through a neighborhood in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, in the early 2000s when saw buildings that needed renovation.

By 2005, Riccio had bought 15 buildings, including 70 living units. He now owns properties spanning from Boston to New Hampshire's White Mountains, the report added.

Leavitt and Riccio met in 2022 during Leavitt’s congressional campaign and became engaged in December 2023, later marrying in January 2025 ahead of President Trump’s second inauguration.

Leavitt has spoken publicly on several occasions about her husband, describing him as a steady and supportive presence in her life.

In interviews, she has referred to Riccio as “incredible” and called their relationship an “atypical love story,” noting that his encouragement has been central to her ability to pursue a demanding political career.

Leavitt and Riccio's first child, Niko, was born on July 10, 2024.

Leavitt announces pregnancy On December 26, 2025, Leavitt announced that she was expecting her second child.

Leavitt became the first person in the high-profile role to be pregnant. "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for -- a baby girl coming in May," Leavitt posted on Instagram.

She thanked President Donald Trump for his support and for "fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

"I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!," Leavitt's post read.