Who is Nithya Raman? Kerala-born urban planner aiming to become Los Angeles mayor

Nithya Raman, a Kerala-born Indian-American politician, urban planner and Los Angeles City Council member, has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

At 44, Raman is seeking to build on her growing political profile after narrowly securing second place in the city's mayoral primary election.

Early life and education Born in Kerala, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old and grew up in Louisiana.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political theory from Harvard University before obtaining a master's degree in urban planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before entering politics, Raman worked in urban planning and community advocacy, focusing on housing and homelessness issues in Los Angeles.

Historic political breakthrough Raman first won election to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, defeating incumbent councilmember David Ryu in a result widely described as a political upset.

Her victory made her the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian person elected to the Los Angeles City Council.

She was re-elected to a second term in 2024 and currently represents District 4.

Raman is also one of four members of the council associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Campaign promises and priorities Raman's mayoral campaign focuses heavily on affordability, housing, homelessness and infrastructure.

Her key priorities include:

-Expanding affordable housing across Los Angeles.

-Improving services for people experiencing homelessness.

-Accelerating action on climate change and sustainability goals.

-Investing in public infrastructure and transportation.

-Reforming homelessness programs that she argues have been poorly managed.

-Making Los Angeles more affordable for working families.

Her campaign presents her background as an urban planner as evidence that she can tackle long-term structural challenges facing the city.

According to her campaign, Raman has prioritized housing production, homelessness services and climate initiatives during her time on the council.

Criticism and political challenges Raman's progressive politics have attracted both strong support and sharp criticism.

Opponents have frequently attacked her previous calls to reduce police spending, portraying her as too progressive for a city struggling with crime and public safety concerns.

Mayor Karen Bass has criticized Raman's approach to city governance, while Spencer Pratt has attempted to frame her as part of a political establishment that has failed to address Los Angeles' challenges.

Supporters, however, argue that Raman offers a policy-focused alternative centered on affordability, housing and long-term urban planning.

As Los Angeles heads toward a likely November runoff, Raman's rise from local councilmember to mayoral contender marks one of the most significant political developments in the city this election cycle.

Also Read | Los Angeles mayoral election: Nithya Raman surges into second place

Nithya Raman surges to second place in Los Angeles mayor race Indian-American politician Nithya Raman has moved into second place in the Los Angeles mayoral race, putting her on track to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in a November runoff.

According to the latest tally from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Bass leads the nonpartisan contest with 34.68% of the vote, while Raman has climbed to 27.12%, narrowly overtaking Republican reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, who has 26.69%.

The primary election was held on January 2, with around 80% of ballots counted so far. Raman, 44, erased an early eight-point deficit to Pratt as mail-in ballots were processed, moving ahead by more than 3,000 votes.