Who is Olivier Colom? The French diplomat named in the latest Epstein files

Olivier Colom, a former adviser in the diplomatic unit of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, has now found mention in the recently released documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on 30 January in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The documents, consisting of over three million pages and over 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, have revealed previously undisclosed communications between the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prominent figures. The newest tranche of documents has once again ignited a debate over his network and associations spanning well beyond the United States.

In the documents, Colom is mentioned more than 2,000 times, though it must be noted that some of those could be duplicate mentions. Further, it is worth noting that simply the mention of a person's name does not imply criminal wrongdoing.

In an email from 2013, Epstein said to Colom: “On my island in the Caribbean, with an aquarium full of girls.” In the same thread, Epstein also wrote, "Like SHRIMP — throw away the HEAD & keep the body.''

The correspondence between the two men reportedly included language comparing women to various marine creatures.

View full Image The correspondence between the two men reportedly included language comparing women to various marine creatures.

According to a report in the French publication Le Monde, after Colom left the Elysée to take on the role of an international adviser for the Edmond de Rothschild banking group, he corresponded actively with Epstein. The report further states that he became one of Epstein's main contacts in France.

In September 2013, Colom corresponded again with Epstein via mail and introduced Bruno Le Maire as a "friend", a "former minister of Sarkozy and a future candidate to the Presidential election" for 2017, who was about to come to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. He added that he “would like to help him raise funds. Any idea?”

Who is Olivier Colom? According to an Australian publication, Business News, Colom served as a former diplomat and a diplomatic adviser to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. During his time at the French foreign ministry, he contributed to reforms of France’s development aid framework before moving on to focus on European Union matters, including economic, financial, budgetary, and agricultural policy.

As a diplomatic adviser and deputy sherpa to former president Nicolas Sarkozy, he handled international economic issues, climate negotiations, development assistance, and reforms related to global governance.

He has also worked extensively on African policy and development issues.

His diplomatic career also included postings in Oslo and London, where he was seconded to the office of then British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2005–06. In 2007, he joined the presidential team at the Élysée Palace.