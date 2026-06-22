Who is Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon 3? James Norton character's link to Game of Thrones explained

Spoiler alert: House of the Dragon Season 3 premiered on HBO, unleashing a war in the first episode itself. The new season introduced several new faces as the war between the Targaryens continues to grow. One of the new characters in Season 3 is Ormund Hightower, played by Happy Valley fame actor James Norton.

James Norton in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Although Norton makes a brief appearance in the premiere episode, showrunner Ryan Condal reportedly hinted that Ormund will play a much bigger role in the upcoming episodes.

But this leaves fans wondering who Ormund Hightower is. What is his connection to George RR Martin's Fire & Blood? Here's what we know.

Ormund Hightower was first mentioned in House of the Dragon season 2. He was said to be marching from Oldtown. In Episode 1 of Season 2, Hightower gets his brief introduction. Stationed on the battlefield, he receives a letter from King Aemond, who tells him to wait for his orders, adding that he will join him soon.

Ormund seemed to be unfamiliar with the harsh realities of war. He seems uncomfortable with the smell of a messenger who has travelled from far. He also showed excitement upon learning about Aemond becoming the king.

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Who is Ormund Hightower Canonically, Ormund is Otto Hightower's nephew, which also makes him the cousin of Alicent and Gwayne Hightower. Talking about the character, Condal told SFX magazine that it is built upon a very brief character in George RR Martin's Fire and Blood. However, he is set to play a significant role in the story.

"He's the Lord of the Hightower, basically the Tywin Lannister [Charles Dance] of this world," he said.

"He's the richest guy who's not sitting on a throne somewhere. Ormund has the largest standing army left in Westeros and a dragon, so he is going to introduce a big old wrinkle into this.

"Ormund is really a sketch in the book and we don't have a sense of who he is, so it was really fun diving in and creating a really deep, complex and three-dimensional character out of him that introduces a new kind of complication into the world," he added.

As per Condal, Ormund doesn't appear much in Fire and Blood. The character is said to be a supporter of Aegon II during the Dance of the Dragons. Reportedly, he comes with a complicated love life.

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Ormund Hightower's troubled love life Martin reportedly explained that Ormund was married to the mother of his four children, who died during childbirth. He went on to remarry a woman, Samantha Tarly, who was as young as his daughter. However, their relationship got strained as her family declared for Rhaenyra and she reportedly started having an affair with Ormund's son, Lyonel.