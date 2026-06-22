Who is Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon 3? James Norton character's link to Game of Thrones explained

Spoiler alert: House of the Dragon Season 3 premiered on HBO, unleashing a war in the first episode itself. The new season introduced several new faces as the war between the Targaryens continues to grow. One of the new characters in Season 3 is Ormund Hightower, played by Happy Valley fame actor James Norton.

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James Norton in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Although Norton makes a brief appearance in the premiere episode, showrunner Ryan Condal reportedly hinted that Ormund will play a much bigger role in the upcoming episodes.

But this leaves fans wondering who Ormund Hightower is. What is his connection to George RR Martin's Fire & Blood? Here's what we know.

Ormund Hightower was first mentioned in House of the Dragon season 2. He was said to be marching from Oldtown. In Episode 1 of Season 2, Hightower gets his brief introduction. Stationed on the battlefield, he receives a letter from King Aemond, who tells him to wait for his orders, adding that he will join him soon.

Ormund seemed to be unfamiliar with the harsh realities of war. He seems uncomfortable with the smell of a messenger who has travelled from far. He also showed excitement upon learning about Aemond becoming the king.

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Also Read | House of the Dragon 3 Episode 1 leaves fan reeling after Battle of the Gullet

Who is Ormund Hightower Canonically, Ormund is Otto Hightower's nephew, which also makes him the cousin of Alicent and Gwayne Hightower. Talking about the character, Condal told SFX magazine that it is built upon a very brief character in George RR Martin's Fire and Blood. However, he is set to play a significant role in the story.

"He's the Lord of the Hightower, basically the Tywin Lannister [Charles Dance] of this world," he said.

"He's the richest guy who's not sitting on a throne somewhere. Ormund has the largest standing army left in Westeros and a dragon, so he is going to introduce a big old wrinkle into this.

"Ormund is really a sketch in the book and we don't have a sense of who he is, so it was really fun diving in and creating a really deep, complex and three-dimensional character out of him that introduces a new kind of complication into the world," he added.

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As per Condal, Ormund doesn't appear much in Fire and Blood. The character is said to be a supporter of Aegon II during the Dance of the Dragons. Reportedly, he comes with a complicated love life.

Also Read | House of the Dragon Season 3 release date: When and where to watch in India

Ormund Hightower's troubled love life Martin reportedly explained that Ormund was married to the mother of his four children, who died during childbirth. He went on to remarry a woman, Samantha Tarly, who was as young as his daughter. However, their relationship got strained as her family declared for Rhaenyra and she reportedly started having an affair with Ormund's son, Lyonel.

House of the Dragon Season 3 includes eight episode. With the first episode out on June 21 in the US (June 22 in India) on HBO Max, the next episode will premiere on June 28, 2026.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.