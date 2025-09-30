Who is Paul Finebaum? ESPN host considering quitting job to run for Senate from Alabama

American author and anchor Paul Finebaum said he might leave ESPN to run for a US Senate seat in Alabama, OutKick reported. Having recently moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, back to his longtime residence in Birmingham, Alabama, he reportedly plans to run as a Republican and is likely to seek the seat being vacated by former Auburn and Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville, who is instead pursuing a run for governor of Alabama.

Finebaum stated that if Trump were to ask him to run, he would agree. “Impossible to tell him no. There’s no way I could. I would tell him yes,” Finebaum said. The deadline to enter the race is in January, and Finebaum mentioned he hopes to make a decision within the next “30 to 45 days.”

“I ended up talking to someone … who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved. “And this person … was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me, and I started thinking about this," Finebaum informed OutKick.

As per the report, he added, “Alabama has always been the place I’ve felt the most welcome, that I’ve cared the most about the people. I’ve spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years, and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain.”

Who is Paul Finebaum? Paul Finebaum was born in 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee. He is an American sports author, former columnist, and a television and radio personality and started his media career in the 1980s as a newspaper reporter and columnist in Birmingham. In 1980, he started working as a columnist and reporter for the Birmingham Post-Herald. Finebaum has received over 250 sports writing awards at the national, regional, and local levels, including recognition for his coverage of Alabama basketball player Buck Johnson’s recruitment.

He has been married to his wife, Linda Hudson, since 1990.