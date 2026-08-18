Who is Pritesh Walia? Indian Jazz artist detained and released by ICE after 14 days in custody

Jazz musician Pritesh Walia was released on bond after he was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He shared an update on Instagram and revealed that he spent 14 days in custody. The New Delhi-born artist was detained on August 2 after returning to Los Angeles, as per multiple reports.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Walia was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California.

Pritesh Walia released on bond In his video, Pritesh Walia recalled his experience and called the 14 days one of the most difficult times of his life. He thanked his friends, family, girlfriend, lawyer and those in the music community for their support.

"14 days that changed me forever. Grateful beyond words for my family, my girlfriend, my lawyer, and every single person who stood by me. The love from the jazz and music community restored my faith in humanity YOU gave me hope. Taking a few days to heal, breathe, and be with my loved ones. Thank you," his post read.

"When you are sitting in a detention facility, the world feels very small. And it's very easy to lose hope, and I lost hope all the time," Walia said.

Advertisement

"But hearing that so many people had come together, that people were fighting for me, that there were hundreds of messages waiting for me, it gave me something to hold onto. It reminded me that kindness is still real and alive," he added.

Watch:

Advertisement

Who is Pritesh Walia Pritesh Walia was born in New Delhi. He began his musical journey by learning Indian Classical Music at the age of 13 before moving to the US to pursue higher education in music. He holds an Associate's degree from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, followed by a Bachelor's degree from Berklee College of Music and a Master's degree from the New England Conservatory. Over the years, he established himself in the US jazz and music community. Currently, he has over 56,000 followers on Instagram.

Also Read | ICE crackdown puts US courts under severe strain as lawsuits surge: Report

Pritesh Walia's detention by ICE The news of Walia's detention was first shared by his friend Liza on Instagram.

"This is Liza. I'm currently managing Pritesh's account on his behalf. On Sunday night, August 2, after we returned to Los Angeles, Pritesh was unexpectedly detained by ICE and taken into custody. He has since been transferred to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. His personal belongings, including his phone, were taken upon detention, and he currently has no access to them."

Advertisement

"His family and I are actively working with attorneys to address the situation and secure his release as soon as possible. We'll share further updates when we are able. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered support," she added.

Meanwhile, no official statement from ICE has been released in connection with Walia's detention. The status of the musician's visa also remains unknown. According to an old fundraiser for his treatment, he had stated that he obtained an artist visa to stay in the US.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.