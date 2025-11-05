Who is Rama Duwaji and how did NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani meet her on Hinge?

Zohran Mamdani, who has made history as New York City’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in more than a century, shares his life with Rama Duwaji. Rama Duwaji, 27, is a Syrian-American multimedia artist whose work often explores themes of identity, displacement, and solidarity with Palestine. Based in Brooklyn, her illustrations have appeared in some of the world’s top publications - The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE and London’s Tate Modern, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

According to her website, she uses drawn portraiture and movement to examine the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences.

Her visual style mixes personal storytelling with political undertones, using colour and form to highlight experiences of migration and resilience. Despite growing recognition in the art world, Duwaji has become a familiar name for another reason - her marriage to New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.

How Zohran Mamdani met Rama Duwaji Their story began far from the spotlight. In a candid 22 June Instagram video with content creator Kaneez Surka, Mamdani revealed that he met Duwaji on the dating app Hinge. “I found my wife on Hinge. So (dating apps) still work. Just to let people know,” he said with a laugh, encouraging singles to stay open to love.

Advertisement

What started as an online match soon turned into a deep connection. The pair got engaged in October in Dubai and later hosted their wedding there in December last year. The wedding was followed by a civil ceremony in New York City. They celebrated again with a three-day reception in Mamdani’s family estate in Uganda, as reported by the New York Post.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji's wedding Their wedding celebrations mirrored that blend of heritage and modernity. In December 2024, the couple hosted a nikah and engagement party on the rooftop of Dubai’s Vida Creek Harbour, overlooking the glittering Burj Khalifa. Duwaji wore a graceful silver-toned gown while Mamdani chose a navy blue kurta. “We brought garden romance to the city with lush blooms and quiet luxury,” shared their florist, LMF Dubai, on Instagram.

Advertisement

Standing together amid public attention As Mamdani’s political star rose, the couple found themselves under public scrutiny. Earlier this year, online trolls accused him of “hiding” his wife from the public eye - claims he shut down swiftly. “Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race - which should be about you - about her,” he wrote in an Instagram post.