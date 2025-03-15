Who is Ranjani Srinivasan, whose visa was revoked by Trump administration? 10 key things to know about Indian scholar

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian scholar, is making headlines after Trump administration revoked her visa. According to Department of Homeland Security, the Indian citizen has self-deported after participating in pro-Palestinian protests at United State's Columbia University. This follows suspension of Ranjani Srinivasan's visa last week.

The Homeland Security department reportedly released a video of Ranjani Srinivasan, who seems to be at LaGuardia Airport, rushing through a jetway with her bags, The Washington Times reported. As Donald Trump government intensifies its campaign to deport foreigners who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the school last year, the US Justice Department is probing claims that Columbia University concealed “illegal aliens” on its campus, AP reported.

Authorities raided university residences on Thursday evening, but no one was arrested. By Friday afternoon, the matters were made clear about the search warrant in connection with two individuals who were linked with the demonstrations that were deemed to support Hamas, officially designated as a terrorist organisation. One was Ranjani Srinivasan and the other was a Palestinian woman. The Palestinian woman was arrested last April by federal immigration authorities following the agitation at the university. She was accused of overstaying in the US with an expired visa.