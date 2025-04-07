Who is Renato Subotic sent to US jail for visa error? What he said about harsh treatment there? ‘Took my clothes...’

Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Renato Subotic said he was arrested at US border and sent to a federal prison for 24 hours. In a long post on Instagram, Renato Subotic shared his ordeal, giving details of the "chaos" he witnessed in the prison.

Who is a Renato Subotic? Renato Subotic is the head coach of MMA Australian National Team. He was recently arrested by US immigration authorities at the border. He took to Instagram to share harrowing details of his experience during his 24 hours in a US federal jail.

US President Donald Trump launched a massive crackdown on illegal immigrats soon after taking office in January this year. He signed several executive orders to kickstart the mass deportation of illegal immigrants from the US.

What he said about harsh treatment in US jail? Subotic said he arrived in the US for an already-scheduled seminar, but was detained at the border, thrown in a federal prison and ultimately deported.

He began his Instagram post with: "From Seminar to Cell: My 24 Hours in a US Federal Prison, arrested for to much knowledge in MMA."

He said he arrived in America "excited" and "ready to coach my seminar", However, he was stopped at the border.

"Immigration pulled me aside and took me into an isolated room. The officer interviewing me looked like he was looking for something wrong," Subotic wrote.

He added, "It was obvious why I was in the US. I gave them every specific detail about my seminar, my plans, everything." Despite this, "They kept me in that room for three hours, asking endless questions, I was collaborative," he said.

Authorities had reportedly told him that "there was a mistake with my visa and that they were taking me to jail 'until they figure out what’s next.'"

"Just like that. No clear explanation, no chance to talk to anyone, no rights," Renato Subotic said.

'Handcuffed me, took my clothes' He alleged he was handcuffed and that authorities had put him in a car, and drove him to federal prison. "They stripped me of everything. Took my clothes, gave me jail clothes, fingerprinted me, took photos, searched me. Gave me a blanket and sheet. Then they walked me to my block — 4B," the Australian MMA coach wrote.

"The moment the door opened, it was chaos," he added. He saw "fights between gangs. People screaming. Arguing over food, what to watch on TV, crazy people running around. Madness."

Subotic further shared that a guard walked him to cell 221, "where there was a filthy mattress with patches of piss and blood."

"The guard told me to hurry up so I could get some food. I dropped my stuff and went downstairs. While I was in line, four guys started beating the hell out of another guy, smashing his head into the fence. I wasn’t even hungry. I just grabbed an apple, ate it, and walked straight back to my cell," Subotic said.

Subotic said he also got into a fight with a prison mate. "When I got back, two Mexican guys were in there, stealing my blanket and sheet...We had a fight. I got my stuff back," he said.

"The guard looked at me and said, 'You got a good welcome. Keep your head straight, or you’re gonna stay here longer,'" Subotic alleged.

'Whole experience was unreal' Subotic said that an innocent error – a detail missing in his visa application – led to him being treated like the “worst criminal.” He said his whole experience in th US prison was “unreal.”

“I believe in respecting the rules. But putting someone in federal prison over a missing detail in a visa application?... That’s crazy,” he wrote.

The Australian coach is now considering legal action over the treatment he faced in the US. "Now I'm back in Australia, I'll speak with my lawyers something has to be done about the way I was treated. Hope this never happen to nobody else," he said.