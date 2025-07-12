Who is Rosie O’Donnell whose citizenship Trump has threatened to revoke?

US President Donald Trump, in a recent post on Truth Social, threatened to revoke Rosie O'Donnell’s citizenship, calling her "a Threat to Humanity" who should “remain in Ireland”.



Trump wrote on his Truth Social account,"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"



Legal experts immediately dismissed this: The 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship for U.S.-born people like O'Donnell (born in NY). Jonathan Turley stated, "I know of no basis that could be used" for such action.



While Trump previously tried to limit birthright citizenship, courts ruled it unconstitutional, indicating that O'Donnell’s status is secure.

Who is Rosie O'Donnell?

Rosie O'Donnell, born Roseann O'Donnell in 1962 in Commack, New York, became famous as a comedian and actress. After her mother died when she was 10, she used humor to cope, winning stand-up contests on TV’s Star Search in 1984. She starred in hit 1990s films like A League of Their Own and Sleepless in Seattle, often playing the funny best friend.

From 1996-2002, she hosted the Emmy-winning Rosie O'Donnell Show, earning the nickname "Queen of Nice" for her warm interviews with stars like Tom Cruise and generous audience giveaways. She also championed Broadway and donated $1 million after 9/11.



O'Donnell came out as gay in 2002 and became a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, same-sex adoption, and gun control . Her 2006-2007 stint on The View sparked fireworks, especially when she mocked Donald Trump’s "moral compass" over a Miss USA scandal.



Trump retaliated by calling her "a woman out of control," igniting a 19-year feud. During Trump’s presidency, O'Donnell blasted his policies on social media, blaming him for environmental failures like 2025’s deadly Texas floods.

