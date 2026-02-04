Who is Savannah Guthrie? Her family details and what we know about her mother Nancy’s suspected abduction

Savannah Guthrie, best known as a co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has recently stepped back from the show temporarily as her authorities search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been reported missing in Arizona under circumstances now being investigated as a possible abduction.

Savannah's early life Born in Victoria, Australia, Savannah Guthrie was raised in the United States after her family returned when she was a toddler. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where her father worked in the mining industry. Her life changed dramatically when her father died suddenly of a heart attack when she was just 16 years old.

Following his death, Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, became the central pillar of the family, raising Savannah and her siblings through a period of profound loss. Savannah later attended the University of Arizona, laying the foundation for her journalism and legal career.

Career and personal life Over the years, Guthrie has covered major national and political stories, earning respect for her legal insight and interviewing skills. In her personal life, she married Michael Feldman, a communications consultant, in 2014. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son.

Family and early influences Family has remained a defining force in Guthrie’s life. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, now 84, has occasionally appeared on Today and is well known to viewers and colleagues. Savannah has often spoken about her mother’s resilience, faith and guidance, particularly in the years after her father’s death.

Savannah also has siblings, including an older sister, Annie, and a brother, Camron, who have been closely involved behind the scenes during the current crisis involving their mother.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing the following day after failing to attend a scheduled church service and could not be contacted.

What initially began as a missing-person case has since evolved into a criminal investigation. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described Nancy’s home as a crime scene and said investigators believe she may have been taken from her residence against her will.

Authorities have noted that Nancy has limited mobility, depends on daily medication, and does not suffer from cognitive impairment — factors that have heightened concerns for her safety. Investigators also confirmed that her cellphone and car were left behind, reinforcing fears that her disappearance was not voluntary.

Law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance footage, conducting drone searches, deploying search-and-rescue teams, and seeking help from the public. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Savannah Guthrie’s response Savannah Guthrie has taken a temporary leave from the Today show to support her family during the search. In emotional social media posts, she has asked for prayers and public assistance, writing simply: “Bring her home.”