Who is Seth Chambers, ex-Marine Intel analyst indicted for leaking classified US defense information to China?

Seth Chambers, a man from Texas County, Missouri, identified as former Marine Intelligence analyst, was indicted on Friday on two counts of wilfully transmitting national defence information. The indictment states that his official duties granted him security clearance and authorised access to classified material up to the top-secret level, giving him access to sensitive national defence information.

According to US Department of Justice, the first alleged transmission took place on December 10, 2022, when he shared a white paper containing verbatim and near-verbatim excerpts from classified US government documents with an individual in Maryland. A second alleged transmission occurred on April 20, 2023, when he sent another document containing similar excerpts to a person believed to be in China, it noted.

Authorities emphasised that the charges outlined in the indictment are only allegations and do not constitute proof of guilt. The evidence must be presented before a federal trial jury, which will ultimately decide whether the accused is guilty or innocent, it said.

Also Read | Pentagon turns to OpenAI amid spat with Anthropic: Altman seals deal

“Former Marine Intel Analyst allegedly transmitted classified defense information on two occasions in 2022 and 2023… the second time, sent to someone believed to be located in China,” FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.

He added, “He was caught and has now been indicted.”

Also Read | Donald Trump dismisses Signal chat leak claims; stands by NSA Mike Waltz

Who is Seth Chambers? Seth Chambers, 35, a former intelligence analyst with the United States Marine Corps, was working as a civilian contractor and posted in Iraq during the period mentioned in the indictment.

If found guilty under federal law, Chambers could face a prison term of up to 10 years without the possibility of parole on each count. The maximum penalty has been set by Congress and is mentioned for informational purposes, as the final sentence will be decided by the court after considering advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being handled by Assistant US Attorney Jim Kelleher along with Trial Attorneys Nicolas Hunter and Sean O’Dowd from the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section. The investigation was carried out by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office.

Ex MI5 worker accused of leaking secrets could access to virtually internal systems available to staff: court In related news, a former employee of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5, accused of passing classified information to a foreign state, had access to virtually all internal systems available to staff, a London court was told on Friday, reported AFP.

Juan Joseph, 43, who worked as an IT contractor for MI5 for more than a decade, faces allegations of violating the Official Secrets Act and the National Security Act while pursuing grievances against his former employer.