Who is Sherrone Moore? Michigan fires head football coach over inappropriate relationship

Michigan has dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with immediate effect following an internal investigation that found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, the university confirmed late on Wednesday.

The decision marks a sudden and dramatic end to Moore’s tenure at Ann Arbor, barely two years after he succeeded Jim Harbaugh in the aftermath of Michigan’s national championship triumph.

Why was Sherrone Moore fired by Michigan? The University of Michigan announced Moore’s termination shortly after initial reports surfaced, citing a breach of institutional policy.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

No additional details regarding the nature or duration of the relationship have been made public by the university.

What do Moore’s contract terms say about his dismissal? Moore’s employment contract explicitly allowed Michigan to terminate him under circumstances involving conduct deemed damaging to the university’s reputation or moral standing.

Per Moore's contact, Michigan has the right to fire him if "Conduct by the Head Coach which offends against public decency or morality, as shall be determined by standards prevailing in the community or which results in, or in the reasonable determination of the University could result in, material injury to the reputation, interests or obligations of the University or the Program."

University officials have not indicated whether further action or disclosure will follow.

Who is Sherrone Moore? Sherrone Moore emerged as one of college football’s fastest-rising coaches during Michigan’s recent period of dominance. Joining the Wolverines’ staff in 2018, Moore steadily rose through the ranks, serving as tight ends coach, offensive line coach and offensive coordinator before being appointed head coach in January 2024.

Sherrone Moore took over from Jim Harbaugh following Michigan’s national championship-winning season and compiled a 17–8 record across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Moore also served as interim head coach during the final three games of the 2023 season while Harbaugh was suspended, guiding Michigan to victories over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State en route to a national title.

What controversies marked Sherrone Moore’s time at Michigan? Despite on-field success, Sherrone Moore’s tenure was punctuated by disciplinary issues linked to broader programme controversies.

He served a university-imposed suspension earlier this season for games against Central Michigan and Nebraska due to his involvement in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga.

Additionally, Sherrone Moore had previously been suspended for one game during the 2023 season as part of a self-imposed penalty related to recruiting violations.

Sherrone Moore was also scheduled to miss Michigan’s first game of the 2026 season as a continuation of sanctions stemming from the Stalions investigation.

Who will lead Michigan football now? Michigan has appointed Biff Poggi as interim head coach, effective immediately. Poggi previously held the same role earlier this season during Moore’s suspension.

His immediate task will be to stabilise the programme ahead of Michigan’s forthcoming bowl appearance.

What lies ahead for the Wolverines this season? Michigan concluded the 2025 regular season with a 9–3 record and is scheduled to face Texas (9–3) in the Citrus Bowl on December 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Sherrone Moore had addressed the media earlier in the week to preview the matchup, making his dismissal particularly abrupt in timing.