Who is Simranjit Singh Sekhon? Indian-origin driver accused of raping unconscious woman in US

Simranjit Singh Sekhon, a 35-year-old Indian-origin cab driver based in California, has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an unconscious 21-year-old woman in the United States, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Sekhon, a resident of Bakersfield, came under investigation in November 2025 after the Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit received a complaint related to an assault reported in Camarillo, a city in Ventura County. Authorities believe there may be additional, as-yet-unreported victims and have urged anyone with information to come forward, the Fox News reported.

What police allege According to investigators, the incident occurred in the early hours of 27 November. Sekhon allegedly picked up the victim from a bar in Thousand Oaks around 1.00am to drive her home to Camarillo. Police said the woman was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for herself at the time.

During the journey, the woman reportedly fell asleep in the vehicle. Investigators allege that although the ride was marked as completed, Sekhon continued driving around Camarillo with the unconscious passenger and sexually assaulted her.

The allegations were first detailed by local US media, citing law enforcement officials involved in the case.

Arrest and legal proceedings Sekhon was arrested on 15 December and booked into a pre-trial detention facility on charges of raping an unconscious person, with prosecutors citing the victim’s vulnerability as an aggravating factor. He appeared in court for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty.

The court has set his bail at $500,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for 29 December.

Authorities have not disclosed which rideshare or cab service Sekhon was affiliated with at the time of the alleged assault, nor have they provided details about his immigration or visa status.

Ongoing investigation The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active and that detectives are examining whether Sekhon may have been involved in other similar incidents. No further details have been released at this stage.

The case has emerged amid heightened scrutiny of rideshare safety in North America, with law enforcement agencies increasingly urging passengers to report misconduct and encouraging witnesses to assist ongoing investigations.

