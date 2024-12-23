US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Indian American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

“Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Trump said on Sunday as he announced a number of appointments on artificial intelligence or AI.

Krishnan, who has previously led product teams at Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook and Snap, will work along with David O Sacks who will be the White House AI & Crypto Czar.

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and help shape and coordinate AI policy across government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” Trump said.

Who is Sriram Krishnan? Krishnan is originally from Chennai. He studied at SRM Valliammai Engineering College in Kattankulathur, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. He began his career at Microsoft, where he contributed to the development of Windows Azure, working on its APIs and services. He is the author of the book ‘Programming Windows Azure'

Krishnan joined Facebook in 2013, where he played a significant role in scaling the company’s mobile app download advertisement business. He later worked at Snapchat.

Krishnan also worked at Twitter (now X) until 2019, where he collaborated with Elon Musk on restructuring the platform. He became a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms venture capital firm in 2021.

In 2023, he led the firm’s first international office in London.

Krishnan, an investor, is also an advisor in the Indian fintech company Cred. He is known for co-hosting a podcast – The Aarthi and Sriram Show – with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy.

After Trump’s announcement, Krishnan took to X to thank the president-elect. “I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with David Sacks,” Krishnan