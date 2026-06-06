Who is Stephen Buyer? Former Republican Indiana congressman pardoned by Trump in insider trading case

US President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Stephen Buyer, a former Republican congressman from Indiana who was convicted of insider trading and sentenced to nearly two years in prison in 2023.

The pardon, announced by the White House, wipes out the federal conviction of Buyer, who had maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

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Who is Stephen Buyer? Stephen Buyer, 67, is a former Republican politician who represented Indiana in the US House of Representatives from 1993 to 2011. During his congressional career, he served Indiana's 4th and later 5th congressional districts and became a prominent voice on veterans' and military affairs.

Born in Rensselaer, Indiana, Buyer earned a business administration degree from The Citadel in 1980 and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1984.

Before entering politics, Buyer served in the US Army's Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps and later remained active in the Army Reserve. During the 1990-91 Gulf War, he was called to active duty and provided legal counsel to military commanders.

Congressional career Buyer was first elected to Congress in 1992 at the age of 33 and went on to serve nine terms in the House.

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Among his key roles:

-Chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee from 2005 to 2007

-Ranking member of the Veterans' Affairs Committee during subsequent Congresses

-Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee

-Member of the House Armed Services Committee

-Founder and co-chair of the National Guard and Reserve Components Caucus

He gained national attention in 1999 when he served as one of the House managers, effectively acting as a prosecutor, during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

Buyer announced in 2010 that he would not seek a tenth term, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife, who was battling an incurable autoimmune disease.

Insider trading conviction After leaving Congress, Buyer worked as a consultant and lobbyist.

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Federal prosecutors alleged that in 2018 he used confidential information obtained through his consulting work to purchase shares in Sprint before its merger with T-Mobile US was publicly announced.

Prosecutors also accused him of trading shares of Navigant Consulting before its acquisition by Guidehouse became public.

According to court filings, Buyer earned more than $350,000 in illicit profits from the transactions. A jury convicted him in 2023 on four counts of securities fraud, and he was sentenced to 22 months in prison, ordered to forfeit the profits, and fined $10,000.

The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear his appeal in 2026.

Why did Trump pardon him? Trump granted Buyer a "full, complete and unconditional pardon," citing his military and congressional service as "distinguished and highly productive."

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The pardon followed lobbying efforts by dozens of current and former Republican lawmakers, who argued that Buyer had been unfairly prosecuted. Some supporters described the case as politically motivated, a claim Buyer has echoed while continuing to deny wrongdoing.

The pardon does not erase the historical record of Buyer's conviction but restores his civil rights and removes the legal penalties associated with the federal offense.