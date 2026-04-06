Who is Steve Hilton? Trump-endorsed Republican aiming to replace Gavin Newsom in 2026 governor election

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton for California governor, giving the Republican candidate a major boost in a competitive race to replace Gavin Newsom. The endorsement is expected to consolidate GOP support and strengthen Hilton’s position in California’s unique top-two primary system, where candidates from all parties compete on the same ballot.

Trump has thrown his weight behind Steve Hilton in the race to become California’s next governor, calling him a “truly fine man” and giving him his “complete and total endorsement.”

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wrote on Truth Social: "I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

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Who is Steve Hilton? Steve Hilton was born on August 25, 1969, in London to Hungarian refugee parents who fled the aftermath of the 1956 uprising. His early life was marked by financial hardship following his parents’ separation, with Hilton raised primarily by his mother in modest conditions.

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Despite these challenges, he earned a bursary to attend Christ’s Hospital School and later studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Oxford University—an academic path that has produced several prominent political figures.

Rise in British politics Hilton began his career at the UK Conservative Party’s central office, where he built relationships with key figures including David Cameron. He quickly gained a reputation as a creative and unconventional strategist.

He played a role in shaping campaign messaging during the 1990s and later became one of Cameron’s closest advisers. Between 2010 and 2012, Hilton served as Director of Strategy at Downing Street, helping craft policy and political messaging during Cameron’s tenure as prime minister.

Move to the United States and Silicon Valley links In 2012, Hilton relocated to California with his wife, Rachel Whetstone, a senior communications executive who has held roles at major tech firms including Google, Uber, and Netflix.

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Hilton immersed himself in Silicon Valley, co-founding the political crowdfunding platform Crowdpac. He also held academic and research positions at Stanford University, including fellowships at the Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute.

Media career and political commentary Hilton gained prominence in the US as a conservative commentator on Fox News, where he hosted The Next Revolution from 2017 to 2023. The show focused on political reform, economic policy, and anti-establishment themes.

He emerged as a strong supporter of Trump-era policies, having endorsed Trump in the 2016 election.

2026 California governor bid Hilton officially entered the California gubernatorial race in 2026 as a Republican candidate. His campaign has focused on issues such as crime, high taxes, and the cost of living—key concerns among voters dissatisfied with the state’s current trajectory.

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