President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Fox News anchor and conservative analyst Tammy Bruce as the next spokesperson for the US Department of State.

President-elect Donald Trump has named Fox News anchor and political analyst Tammy Bruce as the spokesperson for the US Department of State. The announcement was made by Trump on Truth Social, where he praised Bruce for her long-standing conservative credentials and media experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State," Trump wrote.

He highlighted Bruce’s transformation from liberal activism in the 1990s to becoming a prominent conservative voice in American media, saying she understood the importance of the “MAGA" movement early on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Trump, she has "brought truth to the American people for over two decades" and is expected to carry that same conviction into her new role.

Her appointment as the State Department's spokesperson places her at the forefront of the Trump administration's foreign policy communication.

About the State Department As the primary agency advising the President on foreign policy, the US Department of State negotiates treaties, represents the country at the United Nations, and manages international relations. Bruce’s role as spokesperson will involve articulating and advocating for US diplomatic policies to domestic and international audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Tammy Bruce? Early life and education Tammy Bruce earned her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California. During her early years, she was a liberal activist, engaging in progressive causes throughout the 1990s. However, her political outlook shifted after experiencing what she describes as the “lies and fraud of the Radical Left." This transformation marked the beginning of her journey as a conservative thought leader.