Who is Taylor Brown? Zohran Mamdani appoints New York's first trans woman to lead new LGBTQI+ office

Attorney Taylor Brown became the first transgender person in history to lead a New York City office or agency. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center in Crown Heights to officially establish the first-ever Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

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Who is Taylor Brown? Taylor Brown is a former assistant attorney general. She became the first transgender woman to lead an NYC office as the Directors.

Mamdani created a new NYC office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and appointed the "brilliant" Taylor Brown as the director.

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Mamdani wrote in a post on X, "Today, I signed an executive order establishing the first-ever Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and appointing the brilliant Taylor Brown as Director."

"Queer New Yorkers deserve to be not just protected, but celebrated in this city. Together, we will fight for their right to live a life of dignity, safety, and unabashed pride," Mamdani posted on X.

Mamdani also told media that “Taylor will be the first trans woman to lead a city office in New York City's history.”

"With Taylor Brown as Director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city's queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn," he wrote in a statement shared with Out and The Advocate.

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'Hope for those who have been ignored' Meanwhile, Brown said in a statement, as per Out, “New York has given me everything — life-saving health care, education, a home, a career, my chosen family, and a life of purpose. I am so proud to serve this city as the inaugural Director of the Mayor's Office for LGBTQIA+ Affairs.”

"I will work every day to ensure that the doors of New York City remain open to all and to continue New York City's legacy as a beacon of opportunity and hope for those who have been ignored, discriminated against, and intentionally excluded," she was quoted as saying.

"I look forward to working across agencies to ensure that we are protecting the LGBTQIA+ community from hostile actors that do not share New York City's values," Brown reportedly said.

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"Thank you to Mayor Mamdani, Deputy Mayor Su, and Commissioner Attah-Mensah, whom I look forward to working alongside, for this extraordinary opportunity to serve the people of New York," Taylor Brown added.