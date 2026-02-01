Who is Taylor Rehmet? Democrat defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Leigh Wambsganss in Texas state Senate runoff

Democratic contender Taylor Rehmet secured a victory in a runoff election on Saturday for a Texas state Senate seat in a traditionally conservative district near Dallas, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Leigh Wambsganss by over 11 points.

The race was widely seen as an early indicator ahead of this year’s midterm elections. The state Senate seat has not been held by a Democrat since before 1992. Rehmet is set to face Wambsganss again in November for a full four-year term. Still, even a brief shift in party control in such a deeply conservative district signals a potential turning point, as some voters grow disenchanted with aspects of Trump’s policies.

As per a report by Bloomberg, in a statement, Wambsganss stated, “Tonight is a wakeup call for Republicans in Tarrant County, Texas, and the nation.”

Rehmet took to X and said, “This win goes to everyday, working people.”

Who is Taylor Rehmet? Born in 1992 or 1993, Taylor Rehmet is an aircraft mechanic, labor union leader, and US Air Force veteran who will serve as the Democratic representative for Texas Senate District 9.

He was born in Garland, Texas, into a working-class family, where his father worked as an airline mechanic, while his mother was employed in a salon.

Raised in a Republican household, Rehmet enlisted in the US Air Force at 19 and completed four years of active-duty service. He became a part of defense contractor Lockheed Martin as an aircraft mechanic in Fort Worth following his military exit. He reportedly later advanced within the labor movement, eventually becoming president of the local and state chapters of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, establishing himself as a union leader with a focus on employment, wages, and worker protections.

After Kelly Hancock stepped down, Rehmet entered the contest to serve out the remainder of the Senate term, which runs through January 2027. In the November 2025 special election, he finished first with 48% of the vote, earning a place in a runoff against Wambsganss.

The runoff, held on Saturday, ended in a clear win for Rehmet, handing Democrats an uncommon victory in a district long dominated by Republicans. Rehmet’s tenure will reportedly last only until early January, and he will need to prevail in the November general election to secure a full four-year term.

Previous senator Kelly Hancock reacts Hancock, who previously represented the district in the state Senate, stepped down from the seat in June 2025 after being appointed acting Texas comptroller.

Less than 20% of registered voters participated in the runoff election. The suburbs of North Texas have expanded quickly in recent years, and their congressional districts were among those most affected by recent redistricting.

“This victory is a warning sign to Republicans across the country. Tonight’s results prove that no Republican seat is safe," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin mentioned in a statement.