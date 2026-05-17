Who is Thomas Massie? Kentucky Republican Trump wants defeated in high-stakes primary battle

US President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary, calling him “the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman” and urging voters to back Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump accused Massie of disloyalty and described him as “a major Sleazebag” and “a true negative force.”

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“Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election,” Trump wrote.

The President also linked Massie to Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who was defeated in the state’s Republican primary after years of criticism from Trump over Cassidy’s 2021 vote to convict him during his impeachment trial.

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social late Saturday, Trump described Massie as “the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country” and accused him of repeatedly undermining the Republican agenda.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,” Trump wrote.

The president linked Massie to defeated Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who lost his Republican primary after years of criticism from Trump over Cassidy’s vote to convict him during his 2021 impeachment trial.

“That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man,” Trump said while celebrating Cassidy’s defeat.

Trump backs Ed Gallrein Trump used the post to strongly endorse Ed Gallrein, describing him as a “successful Kentucky farmer” and “American War Hero.”

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The president also mocked Massie’s alliance with Senator Rand Paul, saying the congressman was nicknamed “Rand Paul Jr.” because of his “absolutely terrible voting habits.”

‘Vote the bum out’ In a second Truth Social post, Trump accused Massie of voting against key Republican priorities, including tax cuts, border security measures, military funding and law enforcement support.

“Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote.

“Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History.”

Trump further urged Republican voters in Kentucky to defeat Massie in Tuesday’s contest.

“Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years,” he said. “He is a true negative force!!!”

MIT-trained engineer turned libertarian lawmaker Massie, 55, has represented Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012. The district includes the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati metropolitan area and stretches across northeastern Kentucky.

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Before entering politics, Massie built a career as an engineer and entrepreneur. He earned degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founded SensAble Technologies, a startup focused on haptic technology that allowed users to “feel” digital objects.

He later served as judge-executive of Lewis County, Kentucky, before winning a congressional seat with strong backing from Tea Party conservatives and libertarian Republicans including Rand Paul and Ron Paul.

A Republican who often breaks with Republicans Massie has built a reputation as one of Congress’ most independent and contrarian Republicans. A self-described constitutional conservative and libertarian, he frequently votes against party leadership and major bipartisan bills.

Over the years, he has opposed:

-Foreign military interventions

-Expansive surveillance laws

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-Large federal spending bills

-COVID-era mandates

-Foreign aid packages

-Some sanctions on foreign governments

He has also repeatedly voted against measures overwhelmingly supported by both parties, earning him the nickname “Mr. No” in Congress.

Massie was one of the few Republicans who did not support efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and has often clashed with GOP leadership over fiscal policy and constitutional issues.

Growing feud with Trump While Massie generally aligned with conservatives during Trump’s first presidency, tensions escalated during Trump’s second term.

Massie angered Trump by:

-Opposing Trump-backed spending legislation, including the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

-Criticizing US military action abroad

-Breaking with Trump on several foreign policy issues

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Pandemic clash put Massie in national spotlight Massie gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when he forced House lawmakers to return to Washington for an in-person vote on a $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package.

At the time, Trump blasted him as a “third rate grandstander.”

Massie defended his move by arguing Congress should not bypass constitutional quorum requirements.

“The Constitution requires a quorum to pass a bill,” Massie said at the time.

Libertarian views shape his politics Massie’s positions often reflect libertarian principles centered on limited government and individual liberty.

He has:

-Opposed warrantless surveillance programs

-Called for auditing or abolishing the Federal Reserve

-Supported gun rights expansion

-Backed industrial hemp legalization

-Criticized federal vaccine mandates

-Opposed many foreign wars and military aid packages

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He has also voted against some bipartisan human rights resolutions, arguing the US should avoid interfering in other countries’ affairs.

Personal tragedy His wife, Rhonda Massie, whom he met in high school and attended MIT with, died in 2024 from complications linked to autoimmune disease. The couple had four children together.

Primary fight becomes test of Trump’s influence The Kentucky race is emerging as another major test of Trump’s grip over the Republican Party as he continues targeting GOP figures he views as disloyal.

Massie, however, remains popular among libertarian conservatives and deficit hawks who see him as one of the few Republicans consistently willing to oppose both parties on spending and war powers.

The outcome of Tuesday’s primary could determine whether independent-minded Republicans still have space inside Trump’s GOP.

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