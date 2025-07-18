Who is TJ Watt? Pittsburgh Steelers star becomes NFL's highest-paid defender with $123 million deal

TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ superstar linebacker, just signed a 3-year, $123 million contract extension with $108 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The deal, agreed on July 17, 2025, beats Cleveland’s Myles Garrett’s $40 million yearly average by $1 million.

At 30 years old, Watt skipped June’s minicamp to push for this deal but will report to training camp on time next week.

This is his second record contract after his 2021 extension made him the NFL’s top-paid defender, then too.

Who is TJ Watt? Drafted by Pittsburgh in 2017, Watt has played all eight seasons with the Steelers, becoming their all-time sack leader (108 sacks).

He holds seven Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro honors, and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Watt famously tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record (22.5) that year and has led the NFL in sacks three times.

Despite injuries, like a 2022 pec tear, he’s missed just 14 games, showing remarkable durability.

His relentless play also includes forcing 33 career fumbles, leading the league twice in that stat.

Why Steelers invested $108 million guaranteed Pittsburgh broke tradition by guaranteeing $108 million upfront, far more than their usual one-year guarantees for veterans.

General Manager Omar Khan called Watt a "legacy player" like Steelers greats Troy Polamalu, aiming to keep him career-long, according to sports reports.

Watt’s leverage grew when Garrett reset the market in March, and Watt’s camp used that as a benchmark.

Despite individual accolades, Watt’s 0-5 playoff record motivates him.

He has openly expressed frustration about missing the "aura" of Super Bowl champions.

The extension ties him to Pittsburgh through 2028, giving him a shot at postseason success alongside new additions like Aaron Rodgers.

