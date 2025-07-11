Who is Tobin Heath? US women's soccer legend and two-time Olympic medallist retires after heartbreaking injury battle

Tobin Heath, one of America’s greatest soccer players and two-time Olympic medallist, announced her retirement Thursday after struggling for three years with a devastating knee injury.

The 37-year-old revealed the news on "The RE-CAP Show" podcast with her wife, former teammate Christen Press, breaking down as she described grieving the loss of her “greatest gift”.



Heath hasn’t played since August 2022, when her left knee, damaged by cartilage holes discovered during 2021 Olympics prep, finally gave out after multiple surgeries, including a cartilage replacement. "I can’t play soccer anymore, even casually," she confessed, describing the heartbreak when a ball rolls to her now, and “my ability isn’t there”.

Who is Tobin Heath? Here's a look at her heroics Heath leaves as a USWNT legend with 181 appearances, 36 goals, and trophy cases full of hardware: two World Cup titles (2015, 2019), two Olympic golds (2008, 2012), and two NWSL championships with Portland Thorns.

Fans will forever remember her curling goal in the 2015 World Cup final against Japan, the exclamation point in a 5-2 victory.

Teammates called her America’s "most skillful player," famous for nutmegging opponents and street-soccer flair . Her career spanned clubs in France (PSG), England (Manchester United, Arsenal), and the NWSL, where she scored a championship-winning goal on a broken foot in 2013.

Though heartbroken, Heath stays busy co-hosting "The RE-CAP Show" with Press and running their RE—INC lifestyle brand.

